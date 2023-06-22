Cricket boost for PMB

By Jerry Barnes

Cricket lovers around KwaZulu-Natal can expect to have a feast day of international cricket on their doorstep.

The regional cricket governing body, KZN Inland, will host an ODI match between South Africa and New Zealand at the historical Pietermaritzburg Oval.

The national umbrella body Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially announced that KZN Inland will be hosting a women’s one-day international on September 28.

Hosting the international event in the City of Choice, especially at the AET Oval is likely to be taken as a double blessing for local fans and KZN Inland. Last season the local outfit AET Tuskers won the CSA’s Second Division and were promoted to the First Division.

KZN Inland

KZN Inland CEO Jason Sathiaseelan said his organisation was very privileged and honoured to be given a chance to host such a prestigious event.

He also indicated that the match between the Proteas and New Zealand sees a welcome return of international cricket to the City of Choice.

This is the beginning of big things for local cricket, especially for the capital city of KZN, Pietermaritzburg. I mean, to host an international event does not just come every day or easily. We are very happy and really feel honoured.

“We believe this is proof that we are doing something good here around KZN Inland for CSA to actually consider us. We are looking forward to it and this is our golden opportunity to show the world what we can offer,” said Sathiaseelan.

According to Sathiaseelan, women’s cricket is “passionately and positively” followed around the country and has grown by leaps and bounds.

Cricket followers are expected to come from Durban, Pinetown, Cato Ridge, Pietermaritzburg, Howick, Mooi River, Estcourt and Ladysmith to to watch the international match in Pietermaritzburg.

Women’s cricket is now strongly followed and their fixtures always attract huge numbers of supporters. We are excited to welcome international cricket to the city and would like to see people come in their numbers and support this match so that we could request for more international matches to be played at the Oval.

Meanwhile Sathiaseelan strongly but sadly indicated that the local “new kids on the block” of the CSA’s First Division AET Tuskers are still battling to attract sponsors both locally and from around the province.

on Wednesday, he told The Witness that perhaps local businessmen were not aware of the enhanced status involved in campaigning in the CSA’s First Division.

“We are now in the same league with the Dolphins and also we will host or see more televised provincial, national and even international fixtures at the Oval. Although things are still looking unfortunately quiet, we are positive that the situation will change in the future.”