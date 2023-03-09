Tuskers eye promotion as they lock horns with Badgers

Carl Peters

The Tuskers cricket gang from Pietermaritzburg will be in a very excited mood when they lock horns with the Garden Route Badgers in their last match of the 4-Day Series and final outing of the season in Oudtshoorn from Thursday.

That’s because the travelling side, coached by Grant Morgan and skippered by all-rounder Michael Erlank will be promoted from Division Two to the top flight in the sport’s new dispensation with the right combinations of results this weekend.

There are several permutations, but the simplest one is that the Tuskers must avoid a loss to their hosts at the Recreation Ground in the Cape and hope that Eastern Storm don’t win their last fixture against Limpopo Impalas in the northern province at the same time.

This situation has developed following a ruling by the national body two years ago that promotion-relegation will be implemented for the first time at the end of this season, and remain in place for use every season in future to improve competition in the land.

Team divisions

One side from the seven-team Division Two will be promoted and one side from the eight-team Division One will be relegated shortly based on performances in the One-Day and Four-Day competitions held in both divisions over the past two seasons.

On Wednesday, Tuskers chief executive Jayson Sathiaseelan confirmed that as things stand, the Knights are to be relegated from the top division and their place will be taken next season by either the Tuskers or Northern Cape Heat.

Though the Heat currently sit at the top of the 4-Day Series standings, their season finished last weekend and they are nervously just one point ahead of the AET-sponsored Tuskers in the promotion standings with the Tuskers still having this weekend’s game to gather more points, with no other team in the reckoning for an elevation to the top flight at present.

This situation exists even though Eastern Storm have an opportunity to win the Four-Day Series by picking up the maximum available 25 points from their game before Sunday evening.

Said Sathiaseelan:

We are not in a position to win the 4-Day Series, but even if we finish third and Eastern Storm win the competition, we will still be promoted. However, we must get points from the match against the Badgers to overtake Northern Cape Heat in the final promotion standings.

As for manpower, Tuskers coach Morgan has all his regular performers available for the Oudtshoorn duel starting on Thursday morning.

LATEST RESULTS

Division One

In Paarl: Rocks drew with Lions

In Gqeberha: Warriors lost to Titans by four wickets

FIXTURES

Thursday — Division Two

Rhinos v Iinyathi

Badgers v Tuskers

Impalas v Eastern Storm

Sunday — Division One

WP v Warriors

Rocks v Knights

Lions v Dolphins

Titans v Dragons

* All at 10 am