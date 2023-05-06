Iconic Kingsmead venue to host Proteas and Oz series

By Jerry Barnes

The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union is excited to host the upcoming T20 International Series between the Proteas and Australia at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium from August 30 to September 3.

As Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium continues its celebrations of the 100th year of international cricket at the iconic venue, the news that international cricket is returning to the stadium is a fitting tribute to the historical cricketing cathedral.

KZN Cricket Union looks forward to replicating the sell-out SA vs England T20 that was held at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We cannot wait to welcome back the Proteas to Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium,” said CEO of the KZN Cricket Union Heinrich Strydom.

“The people of Durban love our beautiful game and have shown a real appetite for live cricket.”

This T20 series ties in well with the 100-year celebrations that the stadium is currently enjoying and with so many events scheduled for the rest of the year these three T20 Internationals will add immense value to those celebrations.

Our stadium is top of mind for people again and we have the Comrades Marathon finishing here in June as well.

“We have spent a lot of time upgrading the stadium as well as enhancing the fan experience at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead and to have a three-match series against one of the best sides in the world at Kingsmead is so exciting,” added Heinrich.

Ticket sales will open soon. You may contact the KZN Cricket Union via their Whatsapp line at 074 040 7291 should you wish to explore hospitality and suite options.