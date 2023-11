By Robbie Naidoo

Following the Proteas’ semi-final exit at CWC23 many are asking if they should not have dropped skipper Themba Bavuma and used opener Reeza Hendricks instead.

To me, it was obvious that Bavuma was in poor form, averaging 18. I would have dropped him.

It’s a tough thing, but for me, form decides selection. Whether it would have made any difference in that torrid semi-final though is questionable as everybody failed before the wicket settled after the rain interruption.

An interesting counter-argument is that Hansie Cronje averaged 12 in CWC1999 and Graeme Smith 26 in CWC2011 and no one really questioned them.

Another question emerging after CWC23 is why the Springboks and Proteas seem to do well internationally and Bafana Bafana are always a dismal failure.

To me, the answer is threefold. Both cricket and rugby are relatively small sports compared to soccer.

In cricket and rugby there are literally a handful of strong playing nations. And in soccer it’s the opposite, there are a handful of nations that are not good.

The second and more likely argument is that the South African soccer administration seems to be in shambles and no one appears to be accountable for poor performances. It seems that people are scared to get rid of the existing leadership, who appear to be guided by self-interest.

Finally, and an interesting one is that some say that there is not enough hunger among local players to go overseas because they are very well paid in SA compared to other African leagues, where salaries are dismal. This prevents players developing in more competitive foreign leagues and ultimately results in a lack of quality.

This might be the reason why we haven’t had a South African Sadio Mane, Mo Salah or Didier Drogba.

I wrote last week about how India’s CWC final choice of wicket backfired on them. I was quite chuffed when I picked up Indian International Ravi Ashwin’s statement saying almost the same thing — interestingly also using the word “backfired”.

Ashwin said Australian selector George Bailey was integral in Australia choosing to bat first. He did this based on his experience in the IPL. Ashwin says the soil in the wicket in Ahmedabad was not the local red soil and in fact came from Orissa.

This meant that it was black soil which kept the bounce low, prevented the wicket disintegrating and resulted in the pitch flattening out during the night. Maybe this was an Indian plot and they were trying to trick Australia into batting first. Rohit Sharma said they would have batted first. Somehow, I don’t believe him.

Meanwhile, just when you thought there would be a break from cricket after CWC23, several series have started around the world. India are currently playing a five-match T20 series against Australia at home. SA then play Australia between December 10 and 24 at home. This includes two Test matches and three T20s and ODIs.

India are currently fielding a very young T20 team against Australia. I wonder if they will come here with this team or their first choices from CWC23. The first T20 is at Kingsmead on December 10 at 4 pm.

For football fans, do yourself a favour and YouTube Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho’s spectacular overhead bicycle kick in the opening minutes of their encounter against Everton this weekend. This is unquestionably frontrunner for goal of the year and seemed even more difficult than the wondergoal scored by Wayne Rooney against Man City in 2011.

Now for a few warnings. If you watch YouTube to catch up on sport as I often do, you need to beware of an advert featuring Tesla CEO, Elon Musk that comes up hundreds of times. In the ad he states he will be giving South Africans a chance to use a supercomputer trading platform that will make them wealthy beyond belief.

The ad takes you to a site called “Immediate Matrix” and they ask you to invest R4800 and you will earn R7740 in seven days. This ad is fake. I can’t understand how YouTube allows this. It is a good example how an open platform can result in total disinformation and lead innocent people down the garden path.

If that weren’t enough I was personally caught out by another fake site recently. I am a golfer and I like Footjoy products

I was directed to the site footjoy.co.za. I placed an order for R2 500 and lo and behold my money disappeared. The site is still online and there is no warning from the official Footjoy SA management that this is fake.

It is sad that they just sit back and just allow supporters of their brand to be conned. Maybe this can muster a comment from Footjoy or are we not important enough?