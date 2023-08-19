KZN Inland to launch new season at the Oval

By Witness Reporter

KZN Inland will be hosting the 2023/2024 Cricket South Africa season launch at the AET Pietermaritzburg Oval on Saturday, August 26.

The official fixture list for the season will also be released on the day, which will see all Division 1 and Division 2 head coaches and CEOs attend. The season launch will commence at 10 am.

Meanwhile, KZN Inland will also be hosting the third edition of the Tuskers Junior 100 competition in the U13 age group on August 25, 26 and 27. All matches will be played at the Oval.

Four teams will compete in the competition and the semi-finals and final will take place on Sunday. The teams involved are Iconis Tigers, Humza Khan Panthers, GNA Bulls and Save a Lot Lions