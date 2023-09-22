Proteas, India tickets on sale

By Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced that ticket sales for the much-anticipated tour by India will open on Monday, September 25.

The multi-format encounter in South Africa between the highly-rated Indians and Proteas is set to take place from December 10 to January 7 across various venues, according to the national body.

The tour will open in Durban and close in Cape Town. It features three KFC-sponsored T20 Internationals (T20Is), three Betway-backed One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Betway-bankrolled Tests.

The ODI series will begin on December 17 and be headlined by the popular Pink Day, a breast cancer charity fundraiser which enjoys the support of South Africans eager to contribute towards the fight against the illness.

Cricket SA said R50 from each ticket sold will go straight into the non-profit Pink ODI Fund. In the past five years the fund has received R4,7 million through similar efforts.

This tour also features The Freedom Series in honour of two global icons — Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi — and gets under way with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park from December 26.

The tour will conclude with the New Year’s Test at Newlands from January 3.

SA Tour against India:

T20I Series

Sunday, December 10

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Tuesday, December 12

St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Thursday, December 14

DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Sunday, December 17

DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Tuesday, December 19

St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Thursday, December 21

Boland Park, Paarl

Test Series

December 26

SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.