Tuskers confirm squad for One Day Cup clash against WP

By Carl Peters

The Tuskers on Wednesday confirmed their squad to face table-topping Western Province in the CSA One-Day Cup at Newlands in Cape Town at 1 pm on Wednesday.

The newly-promoted team from the KZN Inland Cricket Union are tackling their first away match of the season, as well as their first day-night affair of the 2023/24 campaign.

The AET Security-backed outfit beat the Lions by nine wickets in their opening fixture at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago, and have since spent much time in the nets.

Tuskers coach Grant Morgan said it’s a privilege for his team to be playing at Newlands as part of their new, much-cherished life in the top flight of the country’s two-division, provincial set-up.

He said they need to again produce a solid, all-round performance to stand a chance of upsetting an in-form Province side who have enjoyed two wins and a draw so far.

The Tuskers’ travel party includes the 11 players who featured against the Lions and three additions in the form of Stefan Tait, Yaseen Vallie and Cameron Shekelton — a relatively young player who can bat and keep wicket.

Said Morgan: “We’ll see what the conditions are like at Newlands and then pick our best possible combinations for the day.”

Tuskers squad to face WP at 1 pm on Wednesday:

Dilivio Ridgaard, Michael Erlank (capt), Kagiso Rapulana, Tian Koekemoer, Mbulelo Budaza, Malcom Nofal, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Thando Ntini, Pite van Biljoen, Alindile Mhletywa, Cameron Shekleton, Stefan Tait, Yaseen Vallie.