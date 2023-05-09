Tuskers officially in the elite league

By Jerry Barnes

The Tuskers have revealed their new signings, including Pite van Biljon, for the campaign they are going to have in the top flight of South African cricket next season.

Earlier this week both Tuskers and the KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union officially received confirmation from national body Cricket South Africa (CSA) declaring their promoted status.

Having gained promotion to Division 1, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union announced their final squad for the 2023/2024 season on Monday.

Head coach Grant Morgan said: “It is with great excitement that we announce our squad for the coming season. It is exciting to retain ten players from our squad that got us there and they deserve to have a crack at the big time, and we retain our Tuskers identity and DNA, the soldiers who embodied our two-year effort.

We have added Cameron Delport, who was with us in year one of the new system and he brings lots of experience. READ MORE CSA announces line-up to represent SA in Sri Lanka

“We have also added Pite van Biljon, who brings vast experience and these two will bolster our batting greatly as will experienced Lions batsman Jonty Rapulana. They will give us a lot of great options batting wise across all formats.

“We have also signed Mbulelo Budaza and Thando Ntini as pacemen who do exactly the same for us, adding variation and options in the bowling attack. Our final new player is former Dolphins and Titans spinner Smanga Nhlebela, who adds to our already well stocked spin department.”

Morgan further stated that “it is a squad that I believe has a lot of character. The offering of a contract for Kyle Nipper, who was on pay for play for us last two seasons, is great reward for one of our true warriors who continues to win games for us and can now refocus total energy to his game and add his skill and passion to our effort.

“Mike Erlank — a top performer for us in the last two years — will skipper a side that is sprinkled with talented players who want to prove things at the higher level and will love the chance to do so.

“These other very talented players who performed very well to get us there are capable of testing the teams that we will join in Division 1 next season.” Tuskers CEO Jason Sathiaseelan on Monday told The Witness that the Tuskers’ promotion means a lot to the entire region and especially for the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg, and will often watch national household names.

“The Inland region should be proud to have the AET Tuskers playing in Division 1. “The community of Pietermaritzburg will now be able to see the Tuskers play against the best players in the country and all we shall now have the best teams and players in the country playing at the AET Pietermaritzburg Oval.

We are hoping that the community comes out and supports the home team.

Tuskers squad: Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Stefan Tait, Keith Dudgeon, Malcolm Nofal, Dilivio Ridgard, Alindile Mhletywa, Kagiso Rapulana, Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Yaseen Valli, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Cameron Delport, Kyle Nipper, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Thando Ntini. Also: Cameron Shekleton (HP).