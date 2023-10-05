Crowds welcome record-breaking Team SA

By Jerry Barnes

The South African Team were all smiles when they arrived home on Tuesday morning, boasting a bronze medal from the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, which ended last Sunday.

Waiting to meet them at the OR Tambo International Airport were a number of fans and family members.

Tayla Kavanagh represented KwaZulu-Natal in the team.

In August, during the Maritzburg Spar Women’s 10 km Challenge, Kavanagh led from the start to eventually win the event.

At the World Road Running Championships, Kavanagh competed against some of the world’s best and she managed to set a new national and provincial record for the women’s five kilometre (15:50).

One second behind her was fellow South African Kyla Jacobs (15:51).

The SA men’s half-marathon squad shone with a historic performance, securing the country’s first medal in 24 years at the global championships.

National champion Thabang Mosiako finished sixth, setting a personal best of 59:52, while Stephen Mokoka was 11th in 1:00,29 and Elroy Gelant set a career-best 1:00,56. The trio secured bronze in the team competition.

Precious Mashele, the fourth member of the team in the 21,1 km race, took 19th position in 1:01,13.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this historic journey,” said team captain Mokoka.

“As for the team, I can only say the commitment, dedication and discipline from each of the guys has been phenomenal. We have since agreed among ourselves that after the nationals in July [2024], should we be handed a chance we would like to give it another go because we believe we stand a chance.”

It’s an amazing feeling for all of us. We decided to stick behind the leaders, especially when the headwind was a bit too much.

Veteran runner Elroy Gelant, who set a career-best in the distance (1:00,56), said: “This medal means a lot to me and to the team.

It represents all the hard work and disappointment over the years, which include the recent [track and field] World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“I’m so blessed to have finally got a medal. During the race there was a time when I just fell off the grid and found myself in no-man’s land, but the belief that I, and we, can do it actually pulled me through. I think it also sets the standard and foundation for upcoming athletes, but this is also proof that we can run against the top and dominant African countries.”

Said Mosiako: “I have just run my first world half-marathon and I’m too happy about my personal best. I dedicate this achievement to my coach Michael Mbambani with whom I have long been dreaming of this.

“From the start I told myself I’m going to follow Stephen because of his vast experience and because the weather conditions made it a bit tougher. At about 14 km Stephen then told me to go ahead and join the lead group.

“I was with them until the 19 km or 20 km mark where I began to feel fatigue creeping in. But I had been in position five until the last 800m when I was overtaken by the Italian.”

Mashele said: “I’m very happy that we ran, finished the race and brought back a medal. I’m also happy for the performances of Elroy, Thabang and Stephen.”

In the women’s half-marathon, Cacisile Sosibo finished 10th in a personal best of 1:09,31, with SA champion Glenrose Xaba following in 12th position in 1:09,47, and Cian Oldknow setting a career best of 1:10,08 finishing in 15th.

They finished fourth overall in the team competition, with their combined time falling just 11 seconds short of a place on the podium. Team-mate Kesa Molotsane was 45th in 1:15,19. Over shorter distances, being held for the first time at the World Road Running Championships, three national records were set.

Kavanagh’s 15:50 in the women’s five kilometre placed her in 15th and Jacobs’ 15:51 finished 16th.

In the men’s five kilometre contest, Maxime Chaumeton ended 17th in a career best of 13:36 and Nicholas Seoposengwe finished 38th in 14:19.

There were also SA records in both the mile (1,6 km) races, which is the newest distance to be officially recognised by World Athletics for record purposes.

Ryan Mphahlele rocketed over the line in sixth position, stopping the clock at 3:57,35. He finished just 0,92 shy of a medal. Carina Viljoen took 15th position in the women’s mile in a new national mark of 4:39,01.