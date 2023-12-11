Crucial win for Royal AM

By Jerry Barnes

There was a feast of goals at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday as Royal AM outplayed Richards Bay 3-2.

During the start of the first half, both teams looked very tense for the much-publicised KwaZulu-Natal derby.

While the small crowd at the stadium thought the teams were still sizing each other up, RAM suddenly changed gear and caught the visitors offguard with two quick goals before the 10th minute.

Thwihli Thwahla’s first goal was scored by Mxolisi Macuphu in the fifth minute of the game after receiving a good pass from Menzi Masuku from the left and it didn’t take long for Thabo Matlaba to make it 2-0 in the seventh minute after a very good interchange of passes with his teammates, especially Masuku.

The home side seemed to be buzzing in the middle of the park, with the likes of Masuku, Macuphu, Kabelo Mahlasela and Shaune Mogaila showing off their skills.

The visitors tried their best to re-group and they managed the game very well by taking controlling the ball possession.

In the 16th minute the Rich Boyz were very unlucky not to make it 2-1 when Yanela Mbuthuma missed a header, which was well-saved by RAM’s goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.

While the visitors were still enjoying a majority pof the ball possession and pressurising the home side by throwing players up front in numbers, Macuphu struck again to make it 3-0 in the 33rd minute.

However, two munites later, the visitors caught the home side’s defence napping and made it 3-1 via Matlaba’s own goal.

Although the goal was scrappy, it laid bare RAM’s lack of concentration in the crucial stages of the game.

Just before half time, when everybody thought the home side was cruising, the hard-running and experienced Sanele Barns made it 3-2 after another mistake made by RAM in the middle of the park.

The second half saw the visitors applying pressure on the home side, searching for the equaliser.

They threw their players in numbers upfront, with Somila Ntsundwana, Sanele Barns and Yanele Mbuthuma leading the attacking pack.

In the 72nd minute, the visitors had a chance to find the net when they were offered a free kick in the danger zone (in the 25 yard) but Barns’ shot hit the RAM’s wall.

In the 82nd minute the Rich Boyz’s Katlego Makateng had another chance to equalise, but he ballooned the ball over the bar.

Another chance for the Rich Boyz was missed by Mthobisi Mngomezulu in the 92nd minute (during the referees’ added time) when his shot took a deflection off RAM’s defence.

RAM were able to hang on until the final whistle to win 3-2 and improve their log position.