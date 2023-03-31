Crunch time for Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

After the joy of seeing oft-troubled Bafana Bafana qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Liberia midweek, Maritzburg United resume their own battle for survival in the DStv Premiership with a demanding visit to TS Galaxy in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

The Midlands outfit, who don’t have any Bafana Bafana performers at present, are essentially challenged to arrest a six-match winless run in the top flight to boost their hopes of keeping their place there for next season.

In their second-last position in the current standings, coach Fadlu Davids’ men sit one point ahead of Marumo Gallants but three behind Swallows and four adrift of Chippa United with seven matches remaining for each of them.

Davids has seen his erratic team, as well as the Birds and Chippa to a large extent, fail to take advantage of Gallants’ African commitments in recent weeks and this has made the relegation dogfight in the Premiership closer than before.

Gallants are again fixtured in the Caf Confederation Cup this weekend and will play their catch-up Premiership game next Wednesday against Royal AM at home, with Maritzburg fans hoping their side can increase the gap right at the bottom of the Premiership standings this time.

For obvious reason, those fans and Davids’ men will also be interested in how Chippa perform against SuperSport United at home at 5.30 pm on Saturday and how Swallows get on against AmaZulu in Durban two-and-a-half hours later.

Davids called on his side to be brave and to keep the faith after their latest negative result was a 3-2 loss to Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago on home soil, and they certainly need that approach with the league situation being so precarious.

The 12th-placed Golden Arrows team are also in mathematical danger of being axed this season and the modest Durban outfit entertain 11th-placed Sekhukhune United at 3 pm on Sunday, 150 minutes before Maritzburg lock horns with seventh-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium as part of the six-match domestic programme this weekend.

The “Zebra Stadium” has been the site of Galaxy netting a confidence-boosting number of goals and points in recent weeks, on either side of a cup loss to Stellenbosch.

As far as manpower goes, Maritzburg still have some men on the sidelines, including a couple with long-term issues, but most of the regulars are available for duty and, hopefully, ready to keep a clean sheet in Mpumalanga at least.

At the other end of the Premiership standings, the race for the runners-up spot behind Mamelodi Sundowns continues on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates visit Richards Bay at 3 pm, SuperSport United are away to Chippa at 5.30 pm and Chiefs host Stellenbosch at the same time.

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport lie two points ahead of the two Soweto giants with the seven rounds of action left until May 20, while Cape Town City and Richards Bay are a further four and six points behind respectively.

City and Richards Bay have posted very contrasting results over the past couple of months, forcing the KwaZulu-Natal outfit to make changes in their technical team last week without actually firing anybody.

City will visit unstoppable log-leaders Sundowns next Tuesday, following the Brazilians’ Champions League clash with Coton Sport of Cameroon in Pretoria on Saturday.