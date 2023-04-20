Crunch time for Sharks

By Carl Peters

When the Sharks host Munster in the final round of the league phase of the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday, prop Thomas du Toit will have his fingers crossed that it does not turn out to be his very last game for the Durban outfit just yet and that he gets to bow out later in the knockout section of the competition.

The powerful prop, who has signed for English outfit Bath from the new season, says he plans to leave Kings Park on a high this weekend, though, because the Sharks are set to play away in the quarter-finals.

His team lock horns with their Irish visitors at 6.15 pm on Saturday, then the URC’s quarter-final line-up will be confirmed.

The “Tank” and company lie eighth in the URC standings at present, and they also need a win this weekend in their bid to qualify for a second consecutive berth in the more high-profile European Champions Cup.

Munster sit in fifth spot on the 16-team log table, which has fellow Irish side Leinster at the summit and Italy’s Zebre at the base.

“It is definitely going to be my last match at Kings Park,” said Du Toit.

I just realised that a decade is coming to an end at a union I have tried to be loyal to. It is hurting, but on the other side, it’s exciting what is coming ahead [at Bath]. I want to leave this union on a high.

Du Toit, who has Springbok caps, said Munster promise to be much stronger on Saturday than they were on their previous visit to Durban at the beginning of the month, when they were hammered 50-35 in the Champions Cup.

“If we get 50 points again, we will take it,” he said.

“But it’s not going to be the same side. I think their coach mentioned the points they had to work on after that game, and they definitely got it right against the Stormers last weekend [to win 26-24]. We want to finish as high as possible, but we are focusing on ourselves — focusing on a win first of all, then a bonus point. Four or five points, that is all that is important this weekend.”

Kolisi’s last match

It is also going to be Siya Kolisi’s last match for the Sharks at Kings Park this weekend, because he goes to France next season. Said Du Toit about that: “Siya has had a good impact on the players. I think he has done wonderful things at the Sharks, including community work.

He has been a good personality to have around, and I hope to work closely with him again in the future.

The Sharks team for Saturday’s match will be named tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Durban outfit have reportedly signed Cheetahs flyhalf Siya Masuka to bolster their squad for next season.

They have given the player a two-year deal, according to reports from outside KwaZulu-Natal.

Masuku was born in Paulpietersburg 26 years ago. He is set to feature against a Sharks XV for the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup game at 2.20 pm on Friday in the Free State. The Sharks side for that fixture will be named later on Thursday.