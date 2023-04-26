CSA announces line-up to represent SA in Sri Lanka

By Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced a 15-player South Africa A (SA ‘A’) squad to travel to Sri Lanka for three one-day and two four-day matches in June.

Tony de Zorzi will lead the side under the guidance of Test head coach Shukri Conrad.

The squad is strengthened by several internationally capped players, among them being Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs. The tour also marks the return of Zubayr Hamza to the national setup.

The squad includes emerging domestic players such as Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis and Dafabet Warriors batting duo Jordan Hermann and Matthew Breetzke, according to CSA.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, Conrad said: “The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer.

The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions. It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department, as we build towards the Test series against India later this year.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I would like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for hosting Shukri and his team for what we consider to be much-needed game time during our winter months. The tour is also seen as a stepping stone in our overall strategy to increase the depth of players within our pipeline.”

The squad will depart for Sri Lanka on May 31.

South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A:

Tony de Zorzi (captain, Six Gun Grill Western Province), Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Zubayr Hamza (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Jordan Hermann (Dafabet Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sinethemba Qeshile (Dafabet Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Western Province) and Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).

Management: Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Riaan Osman (Team Manager), Piet Botha (Bowling Coach), Kruger van Wyk (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Nandile Tyali (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist) and Abram Ndlovu (Performance Analyst).

South Africa A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary

One-Day Matches

Sunday, June 4

Sri Lanka A vs South Africa A in Kandy

Tuesday, June 6

Sri Lanka A vs South Africa A in Kandy

Thursday, June 8

Sri Lanka A vs South Africa A in Kandy

Four-Day Matches

June 12 – 15

Sri Lanka A vs South Africa A in Dambulla

June 19 – 22

Sri Lanka A vs South Africa A in Dambulla