CSA T20 Knockout competition reaches its climax

Cricket South Africa

The opening round of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Knockout competition unleashed some of the best cricket talent in the country.

The SA U19 Men dominated Pool A in Pietermaritzburg, winning all three group matches against Eastern Storm, AET Tuskers, and Mpumalanga Rhinos. These victories were accompanied by two bonus points from the Storm and Rhinos encounters.

Tuskers went through to the semifinal after securing a bonus point victory in the opening match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, albeit suffering two defeats by the SA U19 and Eastern Storm.

The Rhinos also registered one victory against the Storm to finish third on the Pool A standings.

Meanwhile, inclement weather in East London saw the first two days of the competition abandoned without a ball being bowled and teams sharing the spoils.

In the last round of group stages, the Northern Cape Heat claimed a 14-run win over Limpopo Impalas and secured a semifinal spot.

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers went down to the wire in the second match with the home-side coming out victorious in the Super-Over to claim the last semifinal spot.

With both Iinyathi and Tuskers being favourites to host the final round of the competition, the East London-based side’s eight-point finish ensured a home semifinal.

Captains speak on #EndGBV campaign

The four captains shared their excitement on the much anticipated T20KO finals weekend and their understanding of CSA’s #EndGBV campaign.

SA U19 captain, George van Heerden, said:

It is excitement all round in the team with our qualification. After our stint in 2021 where we lost all our games and to turn around this year and confidently win matches has been amazing. We are also very privileged to be part of creating awareness amongst the South African youth. Gender-Based Violence is a serious issue that has affected women and children around the world. Young people ought to realise that this is real and we must all work together to put a stop to violence in any way, shape or form.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi Captain, Marco Marais, said; “We are happy to be through to the semifinal as the one match we got to play was very challenging. Our match against the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers had many ups and downs but we pulled through.

#EndGBV is for all of us to take a stand. We understand that even though our matches do not reach a large number of audiences, we have a responsibility as players to educate and make an impact for those around us.

Northern Cape Heat Captain, Ernest Kemm, said; “Our matches were mostly interrupted by rain, and we are mostly looking forward to go out and play. We are a team that thrives in action …”