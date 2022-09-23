CSA’s women’s provincial season to commence

Witness Reporter

Cricket SA’s women’s provincial season is about to begin. With the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa in January and Februay espectively, there is a huge focus on the season’s domestic competitions, namely the CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day and T20 Cups.

There are 16 provincial teams split into a Division One with the country’s top six sides, and a Division Two with 10 teams divided into two groups of five in Pool A and Pool B.

Opening Weekend Fixtures:

CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day Cup (All matches start at 10 am) Division One (Top 6)

Tomorrow North West Dragons vs Hollywoodbets Dolphins (Witrand, Potchefstroom) Fidelity Titans vs Six Gun Grill Western Province (TUT Oval, Tshwane) Division Two (Pool A)

Tomorrow Free State vs Boland (CUT, Bloemfontein)

CSA Women’s Provincial T20 Cup Cup (All matches start at 10 am)

Sunday North West Dragons vs Hollywoodbets Dolphins (Witrand, Potchefstroom) Fidelity Titans vs Six Gun Grill Western Province (TUT Oval, Tshwane) Division Two (Pool A)

Tomorrow

Free State vs Boland (CUT, Bloemfontein).