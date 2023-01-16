South Africans raise the bar as Al-Attiyah wins 45th Dakar Rally

Carl Peters

The 45th edition of the gruelling Dakar Rally climaxed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with four South African-manufactured Hiluxes and two drivers from this country in the top five positions overall.

In addition, Giniel de Villiers set a milestone for the most consecutive Dakar finishes (20) in one of those leading Toyota machines with Dennis Murphy as his co-driver, while compatriot Michael Docherty rode his Husqvarna home as the top rookie in the bike division.

As if those plaudits weren’t enough, fellow South African Charan Moore ended at the top of the self-assisted class in his own Husqvarna dirtbike and the ever-daring Kirsten Landman was the only female finisher in that same section, known as Malle Moto, or Original by Motul.

The popular contest may have begun with Landman’s fellow KwaZulu-Natal rider Bradley Cox crashing his KTM a fortnight ago, but the overall South African effort has been very admirable after 8 000 kilometres and 14 stages of sand, dunes and rocks in the Arabian kingdom.

The car division was, unsurprisingly, won for the fifth time by Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah of the Gauteng-based Toyota Gazoo Racing Team in Dammam on the Saudi east coast on Sunday.

He had a strong overall lead by the half-way stage of the hellish race last weekend and he basically drove with a “safety first” approach during the second half of the rally-raid in the knowledge that he would win it again as long as he kept a reasonable distance behind the stage winners each day, particularly French rally legend Sebastien Loeb’s BRX Hunter.

“To successfully defend our title is so special,” said an elated Al-Attiyah after he came a safe eighth in the final stage yesterday with co-driver Mathieu Baumel from France.

Loeb claimed second place overall, almost 81 minutes off Al-Attiyah’s aggregate time, and third spot was taken by Brazil Lucas Moraes, another 18 minutes behind, in his privateeer Hilux for the Overland Racing team.

Moraes proved to be the top rookie in the car category.

Al-Attiyah’s South African team-mates, veteran pilot De Villiers and the younger Henk Lategan, came ninth and fifth in Sunday’s relatively short special and finished a creditable fourth and fifth overall, respectively, in their own Hilux vehicles.

De Villiers had compatriot Dennis Murphy as his co-driver for the competition, while Lategan was assisted by another South African in Brett Cummings.

However, Brian Baragwanath and his navigator Leonard Cremer from Century Racing in Gauteng dropped from eighth spot overall to 74th on the finish line in their biturbo Audi because of heavy trouble experienced in the second-last stage on Saturday.

That allowed fellow South Africans Ebenhaezer Basson and Bertus Pienaar (Grally Team) and Geoff Minnitt and Gerhard Snyman (South Racing Can-Am) to complete the dangerous Dakar in higher positions overall than Baragwanath and Cremer in the car category despite their having driven in the lightweight prototype class.

Basson and Pienaar took a healthy 37th place and Minnitt and Synman finished 61st.

Ryan Bland, a co-driver from Ballito, helped Daniel Schröder from Germany finish 52nd overall for the PS Laser outfit and another South African navigator, Gerhard Schutte, finished 72nd overall with British pilot Thomas Bell for Red-Lined TBR, also from “Mzansi”.

In the bike division, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team won his second Dakar title by 43 seconds from Australian teammate Toby Price, and American Skyler Howes rode his Husqvarna to third place overall with a five-minute deficit.

Impressive SA rider Docherty took 16th place overall as the best novice in that division. Moore finished 28th overall, Stuart Gregory (self-assisted KTM) 61st, Landman 68th and another SA rookie, Stevan Wilken, 70th on another Husqvarna.

Landman received a financial sponsorship from ASP Rope Access International for the contest, where riders in her class had to look after their missions and machines on their own throughout, while “Proudly South African” Toyota Gazoo stood as the most productive outfit in the car category after yet another murderous but appealing Dakar.