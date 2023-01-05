Dakar Rally: South African drivers in top 15 after stage 4

Carl Peters

The mighty Dakar Rally features a second consecutive loop around the Saudi Arabian town of Hail on Thursday, with all three South African drivers sitting in the top 15 and rookie Michael Docherty leading the country’s riders in the race.

After relatively low drama was reported for Wednesday’s 425 km-long Stage 4 in the north-central region of the religious kingdom, Henk Lategan of Toyota Gazoo Racing lies impressively in fifth spot in the general classification for cars.

Lategan and his co-driver Brett Cummings came sixth in Wednesday’s stage, which was characterised by a series of dunes and sandy tracks.

Dakar veteran Giniel de Villiers sits in seventh spot overall after he finished ninth on Wednesday with navigator Dennis Murphy in another modified Hilux from South Africa.

ALSO READ | Al-Attiyah sets the pace after stage 3

The third South African pilot, Brian Baragwanath of Century Racing, lies in 13th position after he and assistant Leonard Cremer took a disappointing 29th place in Wednesday’s stage.

The special was won by Frenchman Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Xtreme in 4:11,34, while defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar retained the the overall lead for Toyota Gazoo by finishing fourth on the day.

However, Dakar followers are reminded that bonuses and penalties affect the standings all the time, so early summaries of the action can change after the race clerks’ final calculations on any day.

In the bikes category, the overall leader is still Australia’s Daniel Sanders of GasGas, despite his eighth place in yesterday’s stage.

This is while the South African biking gang is led by daring Dakar novice Docherty in 25th spot overall. He rode his Husqvarna to 27th place in Wednesday’s sand-filled stage, which was won by Spain’s Joan Barreda Port for Monster Energy Honda in 4:28,18.

ALSO READ | KZN biker Cox withdraws after dramatic start to Dakar

Charan Moore is the next best SA rider in 34th overall after taking his own Husqvarna to 41st yesterday.

Stuart Gregory (self-funded KTM) sits 75th, Kirsten Landman (ASP Rope Access International-sponsored KTM) follows in 93rd and Stevan Wilken (Husqvarna) in 97th.

A sixth SA rider, Bradley Cox, withdrew after the first stage as a result of a bad crash on his KTM machine.

At the end of Thursday’s 373 km special for Stage 5, the race heads in a south-easterly direction to Al Duwadimi.