Dakar Rally’s gutsy trailblazers a cut above the rest

Carl Peters

The Dakar Rally’s status is built around fearless and fully-focused participants, and the current edition in Saudi Arabia features several extraordinary individuals among overall race leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah (car) and Skyler Howes (bike).

This inspirational group includes drivers Aliyyah Koloc and Dania Akeel and riders Kirsten Landman, Michael Docherty and Mason Klein.

Dubai-born Koloc is tackling the murderous Dakar at the tender age of 18 — and is going to be involved in selected races of the 2023 South African Rally-Raid Championship, with strategic support from Gauteng-based Red-lined Motorsport.

Incredibly, the teenager has raced everything from European championship trucks, GT4 and Nascar races on track, to T3 side-by-side vehicles in the desert.

Her planned move to South Africa has resulted from an agreement between Red-Lined Motorsport, Thomas Bell Racing and United Arab Emirates outfit Buggyra ZM Racing, and there’s hope she will race the Dakar in the top-class FIA T1+ in future.

She even set a truck drag racing world record at just 15 years old, according to her profile on the official Dakar website.

She is currently involved in the Dakar’s T3.1 Lightweight Prototype Cross-Country class for the Buggyra ZM Academy in the Saudi kingdom.

Her twin sister, Yasmeen, was also due to take part in the 14-stage contest this year, with South African Taye Perry as co-driver, but was a late withdrawal due to an injury.

Perry, of course, was officially the second female from Africa to complete the Dakar in 2020, when fellow South African biker Landman got home ahead of her to claim the record.

Landman is back on Saudi soil this year on her ASP Rope Access International-supported KTM in the self-assisted class known as Malle Moto, or Original by Motul for commercial purposes.

Having almost died from a biking accident many years ago, Landman was one of six riders from “Mzansi” who started the race last Saturday.

Alongside Koloc in the T3.1 Lightweight Prototype Cross-Country class is another trailblazing female pilot in the form of Akeel for the South Racing Can-AM team.

Having first started her motorsport career as a biker, she was the first Saudi woman to complete the Dakar last year and, more impressively, she has obtained a Master’s degree in international business from an American institution after completing a Bachelor’s degree in modern history and politics in England.

There are certainly interesting people in the Dakar and, among the male dirtbikers, South Africa’s Docherty has apparently been squeezing everything possible from his Husqvarna to be among the top novices this year.

The 28-year-old has spent parts of his life in Benoni and Malawi, but Dubai has been his base for the last three years. He started racing motorcycles at the age of six and two years later won the South Africa National 65cc Championship.

Since then he has had considerable success in the discipline in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, according to his Dakar profile.

Young American rider Klein has also been doing well on a KTM machine this year, having been the top rookie last year.

The 21-year-old from California reportedly inherited a love of dirtbikes from his father, Larry, who regularly accompanies him to rallies.

He even went to pick up his high school diploma on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s relatively short Stage 5 comprised a 373 km loop around Ha’il, in north-central Saudi Arabia. Defending champion Al-Attiyah of Qatar extended his overall lead by winning the stage in his Toyota Hilux from South Africa.

But the overnight leader of the bike category, Australian Daniel Sanders (GasGas), reportedly experienced a series of navigation errors and this allowed American Howes to take his Husqvarna machine to the top of the general classification.

Friday’s Stage 6 sees the race take a south-easterly turn and is the longest of the Dakar, with a timed distance of 467 km and liaison of 409 km.

The race runs until January 15, with more heroes and heroines possibly emerging by then.