Dakar Rally: SA’s fearless still in the mix after stage 8

Carl Peters

Dakar Rally drivers and riders take a much-needed break on Monday in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, and South Africa’s bold participants have far more positives than negatives to talk about.

After eight of 14 stages making up this 45th edition of the grinding contest, three drivers from “Mzansi” are still in the mix in the main car contest.

In addition, five South African bikers remain on course to finish the mighty rally-raid over sand, dunes and rocks — and in unexpected rainy conditions experienced in the religious kingdom.

The car category’s top division is officially labelled as T1 Modified Cross-Country and, after Sunday’s 346 km special, Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings (Toyota Gazoo Racing) sit in admirable second spot overall.

Fellow countrymen Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy are not far behind in fifth overall in another Toyota Hilux from the southern tip of the African continent, while Brian Baragwanath and Leonard Cremer (Century Racing) sit eighth overall in a further pleasing statistic for the country.

The special, which is the timed part of a stage, was won by Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Extreme), while the overall race leader remains Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo), by a hefty 63 minutes after he came second in the stage on Sunday.

In the bike division, spirited South African rookie Michael Docherty took his Husqvarna to an impressive sixth place yesterday and sits 21st overall.

The stage was won by Botswana’s Ross Branch, who experienced a tough opening week on his Hero Honda and was unusually sitting below his South African rivals, while the overall leader of the division is American Skyler Howes (Husqvarna).

South Africa’s Charan Moore (Husqvarna) sits 31st overall, but he still heads the self-assisted category known as Malle Moto, or Original by Motul.

Plucky female rider Kirsten Landman (ASP Rope Access International-sponsored KTM) lies 78th overall, Stuart Gregory (self-funded KTM) 69th and a third person known to KwaZulu-Natalians, Stevan Wilken (Husqvarna), 81st.

Landman sits 12th in the Malle Moto sub-rankings and nut farmer Gregory lies two spots higher in that section.

Aside from all the cars and bikes above, two South African navigators and two South African teams entered the hellish race in the top car category and T3 Lightweight Prototype division, respectively.

They are Gerhard Schutte with Thomas Bell of Britain in 61st spot overall in a Nissan Navara for Red-Lined TBR, while Ballito businessman Ryan Bland with Daniel Schroder (Germany) sits 51st overall in the PS Laser’s team’s own VK50 Navara 5.0L V8.

In the T3.1: Lightweight Prototype Cross-Country, there’s Ebenhaezer Basson with Bertus Pienaar for Grally Team, while T3.1: Lightweight Prototype Cross-Country features Geoff Minnitt with Gerhard Snyman for South Racing Can-Am as proud and daring representatives of the “Rainbow Nation” tackling the desert.

The punishing but appealing action resumes tomorrow in a 358 km loop around Riyadh as the popular race continues towards its climax in Damman on Saudi Arabia’s east coast on Sunday.