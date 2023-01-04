Dakar Rally: Al-Attiyah sets the pace after stage 3

Carl Peters

Men and their machines, with a sprinkling of women, tackled Stage 3 of the punishing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and were happy to see more sand than the puncture-causing rocks of the previous day.

But they reportedly experienced navigation issues through canyons between Alula and Hail in the north-central region of the kingdom and an unexpected thunderstorm forced an early end to the day’s racing at 337km, instead of the full 447 km, as safety helicopters were prevented from flying.

Following that, the overall leader of the 14-stage competition is defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar in his Toyota Gazoo Racing’s modified Hilux from South Africa with an aggregate time of 12:20,35, after he finished fifth in Tuesday’s dramatic stage.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) is second overall in his privateer Hilux in 12:33,54 and then comes France’s Simon Vitse (MD Rally) in 12:45,28 and South Africa’s Giniel de Villers (Toyota Gazoo) in 12:52,43 after the veteran finished ninth on Tuesday before possible penalties were calculated.

But former race leader Carlos Sainz from Spain had a rough day in his Audi and dropped off the pace badly.

France’s Guerlain Chicheret (GCK Motorsport) won the stage in 3:22,59 and was ahead of Argentina’s Orlando Terranova (Bahrain Raid Extreme, 3:28,03) and Al Rajhi (3:31,29).

At the start of Tuesday’s ride, the cars category was led by Sainz in an Audi R SQ e-tron hybrid, Al-Attiyah in a GR DKR Hilux T1+ from South Africa and France’s Mathieu Serradori in a custom-built Century CR6-T.

The innovative Audi has an electric drivetrain with an energy converter, an internal combustion engine with a special fuel and a generator, as well as a high-voltage battery and two electric motors, one each on the front and rear axles.

The Hilux is powered by a 3,5 litre twin-turbo V6 engine from a Toyota Land Cruiser 300, while the CR6-T boasts a biturbo 2,9 litre Audi RS4 V6 that also comes from a workshop near Kyalami in Gauteng.

Also seeking prestige in the field, Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s (BRX) Prodrive Hunter is powered by a Ford 3,5 litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 that runs on a biofuel developed in-house with the financial backing of Bahrain’s royal family in the United Kingdom.

In the bikes section on Tuesday, Australian Daniel Sanders (GasGas) won the stage in 4:24,15 to sit first overall.

Young American Mason Klein (KTM) lies second overall after coming third on Tuesday, while Argentina’s Kevin Benavides (KTM) sits third overall after taking fourth for the stage.

South Africa’s Michael Docherty (Husqvarna) lies 29th overall and Charan Moore (Husqvarna) 35th in that class.

The race stays in Hail on Wednesday and Thursday before it ventures in a south-easterly direction on Friday.

This 45th edition of the Dakar concludes on January 15.

There will be a rest day next Monday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh after Sunday’s Stage 8.

U.S. rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies

Meanwhile, it was reported that U.S. rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block was killed when the snowmobile he was riding overturned on a steep slope in Utah.

TMZ Sports said that Block (55) was riding a snowmobile on Monday afternoon when it “suddenly upended” and landed on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.