Davids set for a return as Maritzburg’s boss and Wilken his assistant

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are close to finalising a new technical team, with Fadlu Davids set to be the head coach and Darien Wilken one of his assistants.

The struggling club’s plan is for the new staff to be ready to start dealing with the squad when the players return from a current break on November 14, according to the local outfit.

That will give the parties at least five weeks to get to know each other before the DStv Premiership’s lengthy, World Cup-related recess ends in the last week of December.

The fresh set-up comes after Maritzburg’s Malawian head coach, John Maduka, and his technical staff got the bullet for winning just two of the 13 matches played so far this season.

Maduka’s demise was revealed by The Witness on Monday after his men’s winless run was stretched to six matches at Harry Gwala Stadium last Friday, when Golden Arrows handed them their sixth defeat of the 2022/23 league campaign.

That outcome saw the not-so Team of Choice drop to the base of the standings ahead of the recess.

But the sacking was only formally announced yesterday by Maritzburg due to contractual obligations.

The club said: “Maritzburg United Football Club can confirm that head coach John Maduka has left the club with immediate effect.

The club have also terminated the contracts of Maduka’s entire back-room staff.

“The club would like to thank John and his technical team for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Maritzburg’s managing director and chairperson, Farook Kadodia, said Maduka had a good personality but had to be released from his job due to poor results and the risk of the club experiencing relegation trouble for the second season running.

“The board have taken this decision after a review of performances and results from the beginning of the season to date,” he said about the sacking.

“When we appointed John at the beginning of the season, the mandate and objective was to see an improvement in performances and results, which, however, have not been achieved despite everyone’s best efforts; and we believe that with the Fifa World Cup break, the timing is right to make these changes now. “The process of identifying and appointing a new head coach is under way and the club will make an announcement in due course.”

Kadodia said on Thursday that Davids topped a list of three men who had been identified as Maduka’s potential replacement.

He denied rumours that former Swallows Dylan Kerr was on the list, but confirmed talks with Wilken to be an assistant to Davids.

Wilken previously operated as a performance analyst at AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, which was also Davids’ last local club before he had a short, ill-fated stint abroad.

The Witness understands that Wilken has already been scouting for accommodation in the Midlands.

Maritzburg diehards will fondly recall that Davids used to be a loyal striker, assistant coach and head coach of the club in the past.

After his playing days, he worked as an assistant coach at the club and and later became the head tactician himself.

He led the club to a stunningly-good finish in the league and a runners-up position in the Nedbank Cup in 2018, but a spell of bad results the following season cost him his job.

Aside from the current coaching changes, Maritzburg plan to release about five players considered surplus to requirements by basically offering them payouts to end their contracts prematurely, according to Kadodia.