Death of ‘Matewu’ Nene a blow for uMgungundlovu soccer fraternity

Jerry Barnes

The uMgungundlovu amateur soccer and business fraternity are still reeling from the sudden death of long-serving, influential administrator, club owner and businessman Thulani “Matewu” Nene.

The former Georgetown High School pupil and Ashdown Young Bucs owner died at Grey’s Hospital last Friday after a short illness.

Safa uMgungundlovu’s regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela told The Witness the city and uMgungundlovu region has lost a “giant and pioneer” of local soccer.

Mzimela said besides being Safa uMgungundlovu’s executive member, Nene was also the current chairperson of the regional referees, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal referees structure and the former president.

This is a huge blow to the game and we lost everything. He was everything to local soccer, in the region and in the province. Besides owning a team, he served in several positions in the region and at one stage in 2006 he was Safa uMgungundlovu president. He stood tall in local soccer and he was one of the giants and pioneers. We are not only badly hurt, but the local soccer lost an important cornerstone. He also served in the old Natal Midlands FA for many years.

As one of the founders, owners and coach of the old, popular Ashdown Young Bucs, Nene unearthed a lot of talent such as Mncedisi Liphuko, Noah Mchunu, Muh Nxumalo, Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela , Sihle Mbambo, S’the Majozi, Nkosinathi “Vader” Mbatha and Manqoba Dladla, to name a few.

The majority of his players were later recruited by top PSL sides such as Lamontville Golden Arrows, AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

A lot of them also represented their region, province and went all the way to national teams in different age groups.

His team the Bucs won a number of local competitions and also represented the old Natal Midlands Football Association (NMFA) at regional, provincial and national level.

Their famous and historical run was in the Caltex Colt U19 in the early ’90s.

The old Qokololo Stadium and their home ground Ashdown Stadium were their “slaughter houses”.

One of his former players Mchunu (Noah) said Nene will be missed for his passion, dedication, good eye for the game, education and love for his Ashdown community.

Baba Matewu was a father figure to all of us, a coach and manager to our lives. Personally he taught me everything about soccer as a player, coach and administrator. What we used to like about him the most was that he used to urge players to go to school and he always made it clear that education was very important. So his team did not only produce professional players but also a lot of graduates.

Nene’s funeral will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Caluza Sports Complex at 9 am.