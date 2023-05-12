Delight as the Edendale school soccer and netball tournament is revived

By Jerry Barnes

The spirit of vigorous competition in soccer and netball among the various schools in Edendale is about to return.

The Edendale Community Initiative (ECI) and Supersave will be staging a tournament involving eight schools.

ALSO READ | Newly-revamped Howick stadium to host regional play-offs

One of the founders of the ECI and tournament organisers, Linda Ngcobo, told The Witness that local powerhouses in soccer such as Nyonithwele, Georgetown, Amakholwa, Smero, Edendale Technical College, Laduma, Siyahlomula and KwaPata High School have already confirmed their participation and are raring to go.

According to Ngcobo, the event was founded a few years ago and was made an annual event, but was interrupted — like much else — by the pandemic. “It ran very smoothly for about two to three years, but we were unfortunately forced to stop it because of Covid-19.

It was just most disappointing to not be able to stage it during those years, but we are glad that we are back and all the participants are looking forward to it READ MORE Residents in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, protest over bad road

The ECI member also praised Supersave and the Department of Sport and Recreation (DSR) for supporting the event and joining hands with the Edendale community to save it.

“We are very grateful to have good partners and sponsors like them because in fact their involvement keeps the event alive. I wish other business sectors would follow suit — these guys are really trendsetters ,” said Ngcobo.

The tournament

The tournament is scheduled for July 21 at Wadley Stadium and the aim of the tournament is to promote a healthy lifestyle and social cohesion, while combatting social ills such as violence in schools, drug abuse and gender-based violence (GBV).

ALSO READ | Annual Easter tournament ‘hijacked’

The event will be attended by the Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzi Thebolla as well as senior officials from DSR, the Department of Education and the Department of Health.

Ngcobo indicated that on the day of the tournament, proceedings will begin with a walk around the neighbourhood for 30 minutes en route to the Wadley Stadium, with participants carrying placards that aim to put a spotlight on and condemn the social ills that plague our country.