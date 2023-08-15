Dewald Brevis makes the cut

By Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday named squads for the coming white-ball tour by Australia, with young Dewald Brevis earning a maiden call-up and veteran Keshav Maharaj set to make a delayed entry to the series.

There are also other experienced men, including Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, who will be rested for the three-match KFC T20I series but feature for the five-match Betway ODI series.

Aiden Markram will captain the T20I squad, and Temba Bavuma the ODI squad.

The Titans’s former SA U19 batter, Brevis, is getting his first call-up to both the T20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) squads to face the Aussies from August 30.

The 20-year-old made a name for himself as the leading run-scorer at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in January 2022 with 506 runs — the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.

The right-hander has since gone on to impress in T20 leagues around the world and currently holds the record for the highest individual domestic T20 score in South Africa — 162 off 57 balls — which he struck during last season’s CSA T20 Challenge, noted the national body.

He also enjoyed success in the recent SA ‘A’ tour to Sri Lanka, where he hit a 71-ball 98 in the first unofficial 50-over match.

Joining Brevis in the T20I squad for the first time are his Titans team-mates Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee — the latter could add to his Test and ODI caps if selected — as well as Dafabets Warriors batter, Matthew Breetzke.

Maharaj has been included for the second and third T20Is as well as the ODI squad as the spinner continues his comeback from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, which he sustained during the Betway Test series against West Indies in March.

De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Rabada are rested for the three-match KFC T20I series and will return for the five-match Betway ODI series.

The 15-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on September 5.

Commenting on the selection, white-ball head coach Rob Walter said: “We are looking for opportunities to grow our base of players, and the T20I series against Australia is a perfect chance to give some of the rising cricketers in the country the chance to show us what they are capable of.

For this reason, we have included players such as Dewald, Donovan and Matthew. These are guys that have been performing consistently week in and week out domestically so we are now looking forward to seeing what they can do at the next level. They also possess a particular skill set that fits into the way we are looking to play the game moving forward.

“We are also happy to welcome back Keshav. He has made significant progress and is ahead of where we expected him to be at this point in time with his recovery and so we’ve included him in the squads to give him the best chance to be available for selection for the World Cup squad.

“If by some chance he’s not ready to play in the second and third T20Is, he will then be replaced in the squad and then we’ll set our target on the ODI series, which is even more important to us just a month out from the World Cup.”

SA T20I squad against Australia:

Aiden Markram (capt, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (DP World Lions), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans) and Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).

SA ODI squad against Australia:

Temba Bavuma (capt, DP World Lions), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), and Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).

Tour Itinerary

KFC T20I Series

• Wednesday, August 30 — 6 pm

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

• Friday, September 1 — 6 pm

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

• Sunday, September 3 — 2 pm

Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Betway ODI Series

• Thursday, September 7 — 1 pm

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

• Saturday, September 9 — 1 pm

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

• Tuesday, September 12 — 1 pm

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

• Friday, September 15 — 1 pm

SuperSport Park, Centurion

• Sunday, September 17 — 10 am

DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg