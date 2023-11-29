Dladla takes over as coach as Dlangalala exits faltering Maritzburg United

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United, the former DStv Premiership outfit currently campaigning in the Motsepe Championship (National First Division), on Tuesday appointed the well-travelled Simo Dladla as their new head coach.

On Monday, the Team of Choice “amicably” parted ways with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates development coach Zipho Dlangalala.

On Tuesday, Dlangalala was not prepared to tell The Witness why he was leaving but said, “I am happy that the team I coached was only four months old and today I can count at least seven players that are from Maritzburg”.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United drop to fifth spot in National First Division rankings

United’s chairperson Farook Kadodia confirmed on Tuesday to The Witness that Dlangalala was no longer with the team and that Dladla was now the head coach.

“Simo Dladla has been officially appointed as the head coach,” said Kadodia.

In a statement released late on Monday, United expressed their gratitude to Dlangalala for his contribution to the club.

Maritzburg United Football Club would like to express its appreciation to coach Dlangalala for his dedication, hard work and contributions during his tenure with the club. The club wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“Maritzburg United FC’s goal remains to return to the top flight of South African football as soon as possible.”

Dladla is a former local player who is well-versed in the sport and also well-travelled. He has coached a number of clubs around the country, including Uthongathi, Real Kings, Royal AM, Richards Bay and Moroka Swallows.

Maritzburg United currently sit in seventh place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD).

Dlangalala’s role as head coach of the Maritzburg lasted just 13 games, during which the team secured only five wins during his time in charge.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United to face JDR Stars in Durban without striker Samu

United’s followers were starting to raise their eyebrows about the team’s recent disappointing form, with just one victory in their last six matches.

After dropping unexpectedly from the elite league, the Team of Choice lost several of their most experienced players such as King Ndlovu, Renaldo Learner (both goalkeepers), Ali Meza, Siboniso Conco, Travis Graham, Wayde Jooste, Friday Samu, Bradley Cross, Lungelo Bhengu and Bonginkosi Makume.

United’s next fixture will be on Saturday against Upington City at GWK Park (3.30 pm) in Kimberley. United will then face Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 9 at Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30 pm).