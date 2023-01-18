Dlala Ntombazane FC eager to make history at Regional Women’s League

Jerry Barnes

The regional governing soccer body, Safa uMgungundlovu, will pin all its hopes on Dlala Ntombazane FC during Regional Women’s League (RWL) playoffs from Friday to Sunday in Durban.

The much-anticipated event was originally scheduled for January 6-8, but was postponed and left the participants frustrated.

“We were very disappointed, shocked, confused and frustrated. We also did not know what to tell our players,” said Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo, Dlala Ntombazane FC’s head coach.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer, Makhetha Mzimela, said the Edendale-based women’s outfit are eager to make history for local soccer.

Makhetha said the last time that the uMgungundlovu District had a team promoted through the provincial playoffs was several years ago.

Maybe a lot of people are not aware that Dlala Ntombazane is not only carrying our hopes as the uMgungundlovu District, but are on track to make history. The last time we had a team winning the provincial playoffs and earning a promotion to the Sasol League was 2015, which was Tottenham Ladies FC.

It was eight years ago and that is why we are saying these ladies are on the verge of making history for the entire uMgungundlovu District. We really wish them good luck and we are proud of them.

He confirmed that his association is helping the team with “administration and logistics matters”.

We just want to make sure that they are ready, all in order and their paperwork, such as players’ cards, and their transport are sorted.

The RWL KwaZulu-Natal playoffs, will see 11 regions participating.

Khumalo said the team “officially” received the blessing from the parents around Edendale when they organised them a lunch and prayer function last Saturday at Caluza Sports Complex.

We are now feeling blessed and ready for the event after receiving a surprise holy send-off from our parents.

She said her team is going to the event with pride and going with only one mission — to “conquer” the province.