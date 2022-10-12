Sport

Dolphins to face Titans in T20 Challenge Division One clash

The Dolphins' second match will be against the Dragons next Wednesday evening.

Cricket SA’s T20 Challenge for Division One teams is set to get going in Potchefstroom on Monday, with the Dolphins set to start against the Titans at 2.30 pm. That will be followed by North West Dragons versus Lions at 6 pm.

Next Tuesday sees the Warriors face the Knights at 2.30 pm and then the Rocks tackle Western Province at 6 pm.

Last weekend, the T20 Challenge for Division 2 teams saw the Northern Cape Heat finish as runners-up to the SA U19 side after losing by four wickets in the final in East London.

