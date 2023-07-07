Drug-free Comrades race hailed

By Jerry Barnes

The 2023 local organising committee (Loc), sponsors, stakeholders, athletes, volunteers, coaches, management and spectators of this year’s Comrades Marathon should be congratulated not only for an event that was spectacular, incident-free and colourful, but for a race that was also drug-free.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) director Mqondisi Ngcobo told The Witness yesterday that people normally question the time it takes to release the doping results and hand over the prizes, but said that this year’s results were processed a bit more quickly than in previous years.

He congratulated CMA and all involved in the work of ensuring a clean event for their efficiency.

“It’s a lot of work and in most cases it may take longer than expected, but to everybody involved and respected departments, well done and keep up the good work,” he said.

Ngcobo also emphasised that in order for athletes to stay safe and clean, they need to educate themselves about dangerous and unlawful substances.

On Thursday, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) confirmed that all the athletes that were tested for doping after the 2023 Comrades Marathon had returned negative results, clearing the way for more than R4 million in prize money to be paid out by the CMA to the deserving athletes.

CMA race director Rowyn James said: “We would like to once again congratulate our 2023 champs as well as our winners in all categories on running a phenomenal race nearly a month ago.

“We are also pleased with the Saids confirmation that no athlete who competed in the 2023 Comrades Marathon had tested positive for doping; and applaud the athletes for upholding the ethos of fair play and keeping the sport clean,” James added.

Nedbank Running Club’s Tete Dijana won the Men’s Race in a time of 5:13,58 — breaking David Gatebe’s 2016 Best Time of 5:18,19 by over four minutes, while Phantane Athletics Club’s Gerda Steyn claimed her victory in a time of 5:44,54 — breaking Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year stranglehold on the women’s best time of 5:54,43 by more than nine minutes.