DSTV premiership fixtures return

By Jerry Barnes

DStv Premiership fixtures are back this weekend and only the three teams that are involved in the Caf competitions are excused from the league games.

On Friday the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) to honour their Caf Champions League game against Bumamuru at Azam Sports Complex.

On Saturday, the battling Sekhukhune United will host the Congolese outfit Saint Eloi in the Caf Confederation Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

On Sunday, another South African side, the in-form Orlando Pirates will face Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana in the Caf Champions League away at Botswana National Stadium.

To start the DStv ball rolling, on Friday Moroka Swallows will host Richards Bay at 7.30 pm at Dobsonville Stadium.

The uMhlathuze outfit, popularly known as the Rich Boys, are reported to be battling financially and to keep the team going has become a huge task.

Also on Saturday, the not-so-stable Golden Arrows will again play their “home game” against hard-running Stellenbosch at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

The main attraction and a game that is expected to be a crowd puller will be on Saturday at FNB Stadium between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg.

The meeting of these two sides is always exciting, unpredictable, full of fireworks and very interesting for a couple of reasons.

Besides being a game that is expected to bring a good crowd, the home side, the Glamour Boys will be looking to find their feet in the league.

Also, what is more interesting is that history between Amakhosi and Thwihli Thwahla always leave the followers of both sides sitting on the edge of their seats.

In the last four meetings between the sides, the KwaZulu-Natal-based club has registered two wins, while Chiefs have only beaten them once and the other game ended in a draw.

This week, Thwihli Thwahla head coach John Maduka confirmed to The Witness that the next five weeks will be a tough and taxing one for his team because the majority of their games will be away.

Although RAM’s record is not bad at all against the once-called Glamour Boys of SA soccer, according to Maduka, his approach for this away assignment is likely to be very cautious and the old statistics will be thrown out of the window.

Maduka also strongly feels that their host can be “deadly and dangerous” because their new coach is trying his best to turn things around for them, establish a stable environment and get the team’s fortunes to look better.

It’s going to be a tough one for us and we will be playing them at home. To play Chiefs at home is always difficult and trickier than other fixtures. So, we need to be careful, be aware of what’s happening around us and minimise our mistakes. Our aim will be to protect our image and by applying a winning mentality during the game.

Meanwhile at 3 pm on Friday, Maritzburg United will play their National First Division / Motsepe Foundation Championship home fixture against Casric Stars at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

DSTV PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

Friday

Moroka Swallows v Richards Bay — 7.30 pm

Saturday

Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch — 3 pm

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal AM — 5.30 pm

Sunday

AmaZulu v Cape Town City — 5.30 pm

SELECTED CAF FIXTURES

Friday

Champions League

Al-Merreikh (Sud) vs Young Africans (Tan) — 3 pm

Bumamuru (Bur) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) — 3 pm

Super Cup

Al Ahly (Egy) vs USM Alger (Alg) — 8 pm

Saturday

Confederation Cup

Sekhukhune (RSA) vs St Eloi Lupopo (DRC) — 5 pm

Gaborone Utd (Bot) vs Supersport Utd (RSA) — 6 pm

Sunday

Champions League

Jwaneng Galaxy (Bot) vs Orlando Pirates (RSA) — 3 pm.