Durban gears up for an ‘accident-free, smooth and safe’ SA Marathon Championships

Jerry Barnes

The KwaZulu-Natal province, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and the City of Durban are ready to host the South African Marathon Championships/Durban International Marathon.

The provincial athletics governing body (KZNA), its national umbrella body wing, Athletics South Africa (NSA) and KZNA Road Commission chairperson Ray Khanyile all confirmed that everything was on track and finalised.

The event is scheduled for March 12, 2023, at Kings Park Athletics Stadium. Khanyile said people may think that March is a long way off, but in fact, it is just around the corner.

ALSO READ | Millions raised for 2022 Comrades marathon charities

We are done with all our preparations and are proud to say we have all the ticks on our checklist. We are ready; we are just waiting for the date to arrive now and are looking forward to the action-packed event

Khanyile on Thursday told The Witness to make sure big events such as the Durban International Marathon and SA Marathon Champs are staged “accident-free, smooth and safe”, they had to check four major items on their checklist.

“The main thing that is always important during our preparations, is to ensure the route is still available or clear. We engage with South African National Roads Agency and the Road Traffic Inspectorate, as well as eThekwini Municipality and our sponsors. We are very happy to announce that all is in order and it’s the green light for us as organisers,” said Khanyile.

He also confirmed that the majority of elite international athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia as well as Europe, will be taking part in the event.

High-profile names such as Bongumusa Mthembu, Nkosikhona Mohlokoane and the national female champ, Janet Mbhele are also on the list.

People must remember that this event carries the same status as the New York Marathon and London Marathon. So all the household names will be competing in this event and expected to break records

Meanwhile, elite fields of invited athletes will battle for coveted places in the national squad as the country’s top middle-distance runners line up at the Athletics South Africa Cross Country Trials, to be held at the NWU High Performance Institute in Potchefstroom on December 3.