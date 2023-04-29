Durban to host ITTF World Tennis Championships

By Jerry Barnes

History will be made in KZN when South Africa’s “playground”, Durban, will host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championship finals.

According to the Department of Sport and Recreation’s (DSR) communications director, Thabo Mofokeng, all the preparations are finalised and just eagerly waiting for the big day to arrive.

On Friday, Mofokeng told The Witness that besides being excited about KZN hosting the international table tennis event, the tourism and hospitality industry is expected to “boom”, the entire province and the country is expected to gain from the event.

“So far everything is looking good and the stage has been set for the event,” said Mofokeng.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg school pupil excels at table tennis tournament

Mofokeng also indicated that the department is staging “build-up” events around the province in order to create awareness.

He also indicated that on May 6 local schools will compete in table tennis as part of the “awareness and build-up” events around the World Table Tennis Championships.

“We are aware that table tennis is not played or known by everybody, so by staging such events from a school level to a communitt level, the game is likely to become popular and people out there will start teaching each another,” said Mofokeng.

Meanwhile, the DSR also recently issued an official statement about the forthcoming event. “As the countdown hit the 100-day mark for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships finals in Durban, the excitement is palpable.

This event will be a landmark event in the history of table tennis, as it marks the first time in over 80 years that the event will be held on African soil.

“Players and fans alike can look forward to an experience like no other. The rich and vibrant culture of South Africa will add a new and thrilling dimension to the tournament. Durban will be a sensory feast. In addition to the top-notch table tennis action, players and fans will also be able to get a taste of the local culture, traditions, and atmosphere.

“The event’s spirit will undoubtedly shine through, making it truly unique. “The significance of the ITTF World Championships Finals in Durban cannot be overstated, as this marks the first time the event will be held in Africa since 1939 when Egypt played host.

“This event is not just about delivering a world-class competition, it is also part of ITTF’s continual efforts to develop and spread the game all around the world. The South African Table Tennis Board shares this commitment to getting more people involved in the sport. As the event approaches, Durban is ready to welcome the world with open arms.

ALSO READ | Andre Homan appointed Tennis SA CEO

“Whether you are a seasoned player or just a fan of the sport, this 100-day mark is the perfect time to start planning your trip to South Africa. Get ready and join us in celebrating this historic moment for table tennis.

“The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships finals 2023 will take place from May 20 to 28, 2023. “It will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre, offering men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events.

“For eight days, 128 single players and 64 doubles pairs will participate in a knockout competition with the aim of being crowned the world champions in their respective categories,” reads the statement.