Thrilling climax to Dusi Canoe Marathon

Carl Peters

The Dusi Canoe Marathon appears destined for a milestone finish at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday, with sporting and racial advancement possibilities.

After two days of fierce racing in generally high water from a new starting point at Bishopstowe Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning, the powerful Andy Birkett looks set to become the first person to win the Dusi 10 times in a row, as he holds a strong lead of eight minutes from vigorous rival Msawenkosi Mtolo.

It would be the modest champion’s 13th title overall in the iconic competition since his first victory in 2010, and would leave him two behind the grand total recorded by the late “Dusi King”, Graeme Pope-Ellis, also of Midlands origin.

Pope-Ellis’s famous 15 wins, in K1 and K2 formats combined between 1972 and 1990, included seven consecutive victories in either format in the 1970s.

The athletic Birkett has so far won five times in K1 and seven times in K2, including the last nine races in either format.

In the middle of those great winning sequences posted by Birkett and Pope-Ellis, the still active Martin “Dusi Duke” Dreyer grabbed seven Dusi wins overall as a protégé of Pope-Ellis.

But should 33-year-old Birkett suffer a calamity in the final stage of the current edition today, which is not impossible in terms of the race’s great history, the much younger but equally ambitious Mtolo will look to become the first black person to grab the singles (K1) title of the gruelling competition.

The 25-year-old Mtolo finished second in K2 last year with veteran paddler Thulani Mbanjwa as his partner, behind the victorious boat of Birkett and young David Evans.

Mbanjwa was the first black paddler to win a Dusi K2 title in 2008, guided by the big-hearted Dreyer, while Sbonelo Zondi in 2014 and Khumbulani Nzimande in 2020 grabbed K2 honours with Birkett as their partner each time.

The strapping Zondi later changed his surname to Kwela and gave Birkett stiff competition for years without realising his dream of becoming the first black K1 winner of the Dusi.

Now, the red-blooded Mtolo looks to take over that baton while hoping for a Birkett slip-up.

On Friday, Birkett won Stage 2 of the 2023 edition of the race to remain the overall leader by a convincing margin.

Racing in the strong water and overcast conditions, Birkett clocked 2:57,53 for the stage victory and sat with an aggregate time of 4:51,53 after two days of heavy paddling and running.

Evans took second place for the stage to move into third spot overall, nine minutes off Birkett’s leading time but still at the top of the Under-23 category.

Mtolo finished third on Friday, but remained second overall, roughly one minute ahead of Evans.

The stage featured 46 kilometres of canoeing and compulsory portaging (running) for the more than 400 participants from Dusi Bridge to Msinsi Resort on Inanda Dam outside Hillcrest — the longest stage of the marathon.

The women’s race saw Christie Mackenzie take a second consecutive stage win to create a massive overall lead in the punishing competition.

Seeking her third consecutive singles (K1) title in the Dusi, Mackenzie completed the stage in 3:22,01 and moved to an overall time of 5:34,58.

Bridgitte Hartley finished the stage in second place in 3:35,07 to remain second overall, but a whopping 27 minutes behind Mackenzie on aggregate.

Another famous Dusi competitor, Jordan Peek took third place in the stage in 3:42,44 to keep her third spot overall, except it’s some 35 minutes off Mackenzie’s top pace.

The third and final stage on Saturday is 36 km long from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon.