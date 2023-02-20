Dusi stars shine bright

Carl Peters

Dusi Canoe Marathon stars Andy Birkett, Msawenkosi Mtolo and Christie Mackenzie all seem to have reasonable wishes for the next few editions of the iconic competition.

Thirteen-time champion Birkett wants race organisers to maintain the Dusi’s new starting point at Bishopstowe Hall for the safety of participants, while the ambitious Mtolo plans to add a gold medal to the two silvers he grabbed in the K1 in Durban on Saturday and K2 last year in a boat with the evergreen Thulani Mbanjwa.

ALSO READ | Birkett, Mackenzie win more Dusi titles

In the women’s section, the sensational Mackenzie is eager to grab a K2 crown to bolster the three consecutive K1 titles she has won in 2023, 2021 and 2019 and the K2 runner-up position she took last year with Jordan Peek, who finished third in the K1 this time after Mackenzie and leading veteran Bridgitte Hartley.

Birkett says the paddlers were happy to start at Bishopstowe Hall on Thursday morning after years of navigating generally unhealthy water and a dirty river environment during the opening stretch of the gruelling, three-day race, in central Pietermaritzburg.

He said that he and others also commended the organisers for having created new compulsory portages along the route due to the much bigger water experienced this year, as a result of last year’s floods and the more recent summer rainfalls.

ALSO READ | Fierce competition defines this year’s Dusi Canoe Marathon

“I think starting Day One at Bishopstowe Hall was a great call by the organisers to keep the paddlers safe and let them enjoy the race,” Birkett said.

I think it’s a beautiful place to start the race. I think we have to be flexible and change with the times. And, I feel the change did not affect the race’s outcome, at all.

On the competitive side, Birkett is now two titles shy of the grand total of 15 recorded by the late Graeme Pope-Ellis as a result of his equally powerful paddling and portaging (running) down the years.

Mtolo, who took the final stage on Saturday as a confidence boost for the next race, said that he plans to continue the legacy created by fellow black paddlers Mbanjwa and Sbonelo Khwela, who are now stalwarts of the Dusi and have one K2 title each to their name.

ALSO READ | Thrilling climax to Dusi Canoe Marathon

“My preparations for the race went according to plan. I was hoping to come back to the podium after being second in K2 with Thulani last year and I wanted to do it on my own in K1, and I have achieved that. It feels good, I am very happy,” he said after the marathon’s climax at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday.

With two silvers in a row, it seems I am going somewhere and I hope to win the Dusi in the next two years. That’s my dream.

Women’s champion Mackenzie was proud of her three K1 successes and said she “definitely” would like to taste K2 joy, as well.

For sure, I want to win a K2 title. Jordan and I tried last year, but, unfortunately, we just had a torrid day on Day One [of a race won by Bianca Haw and Abby Solms]. But, hopefully, I can string together three good days in a K2. It is challenging being with a partner, because you kind of feel good at different times. So, to be able to train with someone and know them well enough to pull that off is a big deal. I definitely do see it in my future, so I am excited for that going forward. I am just going to enjoy this win for now and focus on the next one at a later stage.

Meanwhile, there was further joy for Birkett, Mtolo and Mackenzie at Blue Lagoon when relatives of theirs finished in uplifting positions despite tough competition from more experienced and more senior rivals experienced by all of them.

Birkett’s wife, Nix, scooped fourth place in the women’s open division and was first in the sub-veterans group, while Mtolo’s younger brother, Sandile, finished 14th in the men’s open section and had been one of the leading boats on the opening day.

ALSO READ | 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon organisers urge paddlers to follow the signs along the route

Mackenzie’s younger brother, Hamish, claimed seventh spot in the men’s open division and third place in the Under-23 category — plus a massive hug from his sister in the water at the finish line.

I am really, really proud of him, because he has not been training for long. It is really great for me to have a brother who does do so well, because we can bounce ideas off each other and I can get his advice and opinions on different tactics and where to shoot different things, and he really helps me.

Help is something the organisers from the KZN Canoe Club at Camps Drift will also likely start looking for soon to improve entry and sponsorship dynamics as the Birketts, Mtolos and Mackenzies revel in their success.