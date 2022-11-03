Dusi Canoe Marathon organisers will monitor water quality closely before Dusi 2023

Witness Reporter

Organisers of the Dusi Canoe Marathon have confirmed that they will continue to monitor the quality of water very closely in the build-up to the Dusi Canoe Marathon race in February 2023.

The 72nd edition of the popular competition takes place from February 16 to 18, not mid-January as previously mentioned.

The concerned organisers say they are working closely with all necessary municipal officials and organisations to ensure water quality is good for the event.

Entries for “Dusi 2023” will open in due course and entry and all updated information will be available at www.dusi.co.za.