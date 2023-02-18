Fierce competition defines this year’s Dusi Canoe Marathon

Carl Peters

The changes and challenges characterising this year’s Dusi Canoe Marathon has turned into a fierce competition among the race’s gutsy paddlers in high river waters overall.

With strong water levels and suitably overcast conditions, the iconic competition was led by former champions Andy Birkett among the men and Christie Mackenzie in the women’s category in the penultimate stage on Friday.

A day earlier, though, the event had to begin at a new spot due to water quality concerns in the city, with only half of the usual number of participants ready to take to the water at the start line in Bishopstowe.

Lingering flood damage from 2022 has required some aspects of the route to be changed for safety purposes, especially along the Umgeni River.

Fortunately, the organisers did not report any further cases of the usual threats of “Dusi guts” sickness.

Veteran paddler and seven-time Dusi winner, Martin Dreyer, said the combination of floods and recent summer rains made the race “very interesting in high waters” this year.

He said the change of the race’s starting point to Bishopstowe Hall from Camps Drift on Thursday was a sensible move by the organisers for the good of the paddlers’ safety, based on a lingering water quality issue affecting the Msunduzi River in central Pietermaritzburg.

But, unfortunately, some people outside KwaZulu-Natal had the wrong impression that the recent water problems affecting the beaches in Durban extended to all the waters of the Dusi Canoe Marathon system, and this may well have impacted race entries.

Another local sports personality, Andrew Booyens, gave the opinion that the poor state of the economy also affected race entries this year.

As everybody knows, money is very tight these days. It’s also not cheap to do canoeing, like mountain biking, considering the price of a boat and then there’s still travel and food expenses to get to races, but hopefully things will improve in future.

Meanwhile, 12-time champion Birkett won another stage on Friday to remain the overall leader of the three-day competition by a strong margin, ahead of Msawenksi Mtolo and David Evans.

The stage featured 46 kilometres of canoeing and compulsory portaging (running) for the more than 400 participants from Dusi Bridge to Msinsi Resort on Inanda Dam outside Hillcrest — the longest stage of the gruelling marathon.

The women’s race on Friday saw the energetic Mackenzie take a second consecutive stage win to create a massive overall lead in the tough race, ahead of Bridgitte Hartley and Jordan Peek.

She said: “I had a clean day today and that’s all I wanted. I have never paddled on the Dusi when it’s been this big. There was a lot of running, which I was not prepared for, but otherwise I was happy with my day.”

The third and final stage on Saturday is 36 km long from Inanda Dam to Blue Lagoon in Durban.