Dusi loses title sponsors

Carl Peters

The title sponsors of the Dusi Canoe Marathon have terminated their much-needed support with angry faces.

Local company Truda Foods filled a critical sponsorship gap by bankrolling the revered race over the past two years, with their MyLife brand of instant porridge being highlighted, but have opted to forego a renewal option available to them.

The reason for this, they claim, is that there was an alleged lack of professionalism and support on the part of key people attached to the three-day, paddling challenge between Pietermaritzburg and Durban this year.

They told The Witness on Tuesday that there were two things in particular that convinced them not to remain as head sponsors of the competition organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club (KNCC) at Camps Drift in the city.

According to them, the club did not respond appropriately when a nationally-recognised canoeing official called for the Dusi to be cancelled this year due to alleged water cleanliness issues, despite major efforts by various parties to improve the rivers, including the club and Truda.

The Mkondeni-based company said those energy-sapping and timeous efforts definitely helped to minimise cases of so-called “Dusi guts”, but the official’s public comment had made those efforts appear trifle, and KNCC should have acted on that.

Truda also claimed that the club failed to respond in a professional manner when certain paddlers used rogue sponsorship material during the race instead of the approved MyLife material.

The company sent proof of both major claims to The Witness on Tuesday. Their decision leaves the Dusi without headline sponsors for next year’s race in mid-February.

The organisers did not respond to the specific allegations from Truda on Tuesday, but said they “are hopeful to continue a relationship in the future” with the company.

“The Dusi Canoe Marathon wants to thank Truda Foods for their support of the event over the last two years,” said the chairperson of KNCC, Doug Gow.

Through their MyLife brand they have provided crucial support to the country’s most prestigious canoeing event and we are hopeful to continue a relationship in the future. Their efforts to address and attempt to help resolve the issues of water quality along the Dusi route has been vital and they continue to try and make a difference.

Gow and his colleagues will, presumably, be scrambling to find a new title sponsor in coming days and weeks to help cover the cost of staging the competition.

But a consolation for them is that Truda have confirmed that they will continue to back individual entrants, some of whom have been top contenders in recent years.

The organisers also announced recently that they will monitor water levels and cleanliness closely in the run-up to the event. It will start at Camps Drift on the morning of February 16 and end two days later at Blue Lagoon in Durban. The official competition category will be K1 (singles).

Last year’s champions for the formal K2 format were Abby Solms and Bianca Haw (women) and Andy Birkett and Dave Evans (men).