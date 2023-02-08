Eastwood BMX rider on a mission to break free

Jerry Barnes

Local BMX rider Tyler Thompson is on a mission.

“In most cases, when you introduce yourself as an Eastwood resident, people automatically associate you with gangsterism, drugs and guns. Obviously, there’s a wrong perception out there about our neighbourhood.

“But I am feeling blessed, lucky and humbled to be able to send a positive message about my area. There are a lot of good things about the area and successful people and I am the proof,” said Thompson.

These are wise words and positive comments from the potential BMX world champion.

ALSO READ | Midmar Mile: Celebrating Townsend’s legacy

The 18-year-old former Eastwood Secondary School pupil says it is disappointing that people from other areas around Pietermaritzburg are sharing “wrong sentiments” about the area but he’s trying to change it through his skills in sport.

Thompson will be travelling to the 2023 BMX Supercross World Championships early in August to represent South Africa.

He said he is aware that a lot of people always say it is “unusual and unlikely” to see a BMX athlete from Eastwood because the majority of the youngsters in the areas are involved in soccer and a few others in cricket or rugby.

I am aware of that because most of the boys are either playing outdoor and indoor soccer. There’s hardly any of us that are doing BMX sports and maybe just a handful are doing cricket or rugby. Well, unfortunately or fortunately, I am proof that an Eastwood-born youngster can be successful in anything.

Thompson said his love for BMX started in 2015 when he was introduced to it by one of his friends, Wayde Botha from Napierville.

Unexpectedly, my friend took me to the local BMX track in Alexandra Park and from that day on I fell in love with this sport and never looked back.

ALSO READ | Fans urged to show support as Tuskers resume quest for promotion

His father, Shaun, told The Witness yesterday that he was “excited and over the moon” that his son will be representing his country in Glasgow, but the only disappointing part about the trip was that “you have to raise your own funds”.

The entire family is happy and we always support him to go an extra mile in his sport.

The only stress now we are facing is to raise between R90 000 and R100 000 to cover his travel expenses. Unfortunately, we were told that BMX South Africa does not have money.

To send donations, Tyler or Shaun Thompson can be contacted at 068 676 0804 or 071 075 2425.