Eastwood footballer follows his dream in the U.S.

Jerry Barnes

For some people, the immediate impression of Eastwood is that it’s a place with drugs and gangsterism.

But there are actually several good things about this suburb of Pietermaritzburg, with one of the latest football products being Tevan Jones.

He, it is hoped, will add to the solid list of Eastwood-born professional players, such as Shaun Donnely, Shane Morrison and the late Arthur Baartman.

Jones is currently in Texas, U.S., studying and playing college soccer.

Speaking to The Witness this week, he said to be away from home and far from his parents is not easy, but he plans to succeed nevertheless.

He started his schooling at Eastwood Primary and then went to Carter High School. During his early football career, he played for Eastwood Lads FC, Cosmos FC, Pirates FC, Maritzburg United Colts and Pillars Football Academy.

“When I left home, and to be away from my both parents, was very tough. I was the only child and it was also a tricky one for them. It was a bit difficult to adjust to the new life in the U.S. It was like everything happened so fast.

He is at junior college, studying to qualify in Sports and Recreational Management while playing soccer.

I got to the U.S. through Pillars Football Academy, and committed to play soccer and study in Illinois at Illinois Central College. I was there for six months and then transferred to Paris Junior College in Texas in August last year. I will be graduating from Paris Junior College at the end of May. I expect to then transfer to a university for another two years and complete my Bachelor’s degree and play collegiate soccer.

Although at first Jones went through a lot adjusting to the different lifestyle, culture, country, people and weather, he has made a lot of friends.

I am enjoying life here, I have made friends from all over the world and have reconnected with friends I played with back in South Africa. Everywhere I play, I usually find a South African, which I find mind-blowing. I was able to adjust well, especially because I had other internationals around me from countries like Colombia, Togo, France, Costa Rica, and South Africa. I also have a coach who cares and he was happy to bring a couple South Africans, so there are five of us at the college, three boys and two girls.

Jones said he’s prepared to stay focused and disciplined to make his dream come true, and honour his parents.