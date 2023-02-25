Edendale FA makes desperate plea to keep the ball rolling

Jerry Barnes

One of the oldest local football associations in Pietermaritzburg, Edendale FA (EFA), is battling for sponsorship and finding it difficult to run its affairs.

The Wadley Stadium-based association recently started a “sponsorship campaign” openly pleading with local businesses to extend a helping hand in order to save the situation.

One of EFA’s senior administrators, Sanele Vilakazi, said it was heartbreaking and discouraging to see the custodian of the game around the Edendale area “hustling” for basic items of the game.

Vilakazi told Weekend Witness that hundreds of junior players and senior players are official affiliates of EFA, but they don’t have the equipment and are depending on the association.

We are somehow in a catch-22 situation here. We always encourage the local clubs from the community, especially the youth to officially join us as members and yet we don’t have the required equipment to play the game of soccer. The teams are also battling and can’t afford to buy any training equipment. Currently, our most significant concern is football equipment for our young players. READ MORE Four arrested after armed robbery at Vodacom shop in Pietermaritzburg

Equipment needed

According to Vilakazi, items that are “urgently” needed are 20 soccer balls, training bibs, training cones and shin guards.

We are really appealing to the good samaritans out there to please look in our direction and help us out. We must always remember that at the end of the day we are trying to save our children from all sorts of social ills. We are not choosy at all and we will take anything. It can be a secondhand equipment or a new one, we will accept it with warm hands and we will be very grateful.

Vilakazi also praised one of the local dry cleaning companies, Volans Master Cleaners, for always supporting the development of the game and for being always available to help EFA.

The truth is, we are one of the oldest local football associations around Pietermaritzburg, but we have been battling for many years because we don’t have sponsors and we don’t have any funds. This company [Volans Master Cleaners] is really involved in the development of the game and are always there to help us. We hope other local businessmen and factories can follow suit and contribute to the local sporting organisations.

Sooner or later EFA will be forced to also pay attention to the state of the entire Wadley Stadium and according to the teams and officials it’s “unplayable and need to be resurfaced”.

EFA is made up of 13 seniors and 20 junior sides.

Besides running the leagues for open/seniors and junior leagues for various age groups, they also run four knockout competitions, namely Baba Ndima KO, Mshini Madisha KO and the annual Easter Tournament.

Potential sponsors can contact Vilakazi at 072 149 1565.