Edendale Football Association honour Victor ‘Mshini’ Madisha

Jerry Barnes

If you were lucky enough to be a soccer player, owned a team or attended matches at Edendale’s Wadley Stadium in the mid-seventies or early eighties, you’ll surely know the ever-popular Victor “Mshini” Madisha.

Bhuti Mshini, as he was popularly known, was everything to Edendale Football Association (EFA) and to those who played soccer or owned teams in the area.

He was one of the managers and founders of the local outfit, Georgetown Pirates (Impintshi), an EFA executive member, referee, coach, development officer, the Edendale YMCA caretaker, a ballroom dance instructor, stadium vendor, water supplier and a stadium safety officer.

Known for sporting a well-decorated hat, Bhuti Mshini, and his younger brother, Aubrey “Nqah” Madisha, were among the first officials from EFA who became professional referees.

Many high-profile games were officiated by the brothers.

Although their success and positive contribution was, for the most part, appreciated, in other areas like Imbali, Dambuza, Sobantu, Eastwood, Woodlands and Ngaphezulu (Upper Edendale) their names were a “nightmare” and always classified as “no-nonsense” referees.

Bhuti Mshini (86) was recently honoured by Edendale Football Association (EFA) with the VB Madisha Cup at Wadley Stadium, where he started refereeing in his younger days.

Mshini told Weekend Witness that Wadley Stadium was like his second home and that soccer was his life, adding that Edendale residents should count themselves very lucky to stay near Wadley Stadium.

We are really a blessed and a very lucky community. I mean to have a historical iconic facility at our doorstep means everything to us. To me Wadley Stadium is my life, my home, my work and my heartbeat.

EFA president, Skhulu Vilakazi, said the oldest football body in Pietermaritzburg decided to honour Bhuti Mshini because he was an “honest and passionate” servant of the game.

Fifteen teams took part in the VB Madisha Cup, with Benfica FC and Special XI FC going head-to-head in the final. Both sides started the game on a high note, with Benfica FC edging out Special 3-1 in the end.