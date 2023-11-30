Edendale Tech eager to take their ‘Beautiful Game’ to the next level

By Jerry Barnes

The management of the local schools soccer powerhouse Edendale Technical High School are expecting their players to fly the Pietermaritzburg and South African flag high in Zimbabwe.

The Edendale school side is set to compete in the girl’s competition at the Caf African Schools Championship Cosafa qualifier.

“Vovo”, as they are popularly known in local soccer circles, will again be representing Mzansi (SA) for the second year in a row in the under-15 competition.

ALSO READ | Edendale Technical College pupil bags soccer scholarship in Spain

Their team manager Nokuthula “Magumede” Gumede this week told The Witness the team is ready and will not be expecting a “walk in the park” as defending champions.

Gumede said they expect this year’s event to be tougher.

“The team is ready and expecting a stiff competition this year,” said Gumede.

Edendale triumphed in the regional qualifier in Malawi last year, finishing first in a five-team competition.

They may find it harder going this time round, with the field expanded to 11 sides from around Southern Africa.

A tweak to the regulations this year means that teams can be made up of the best schools that competed in the national qualifiers, which means Edendale will tap into some talent from other institutions.

One of the coaches from Edendale, Sihle Basi, also indicated that even though the new rules and regulations may look tricky, the challenges are exciting and interesting.

Our team is made up of 70% players from our school and 30% selected from schools that participated in the national qualifiers. This competition is very important for the school as it gives exposure for the players to the national team scouts and also gives them an international experience.

He adds that the experience gained on and off the pitch will be of real benefit to the players.

“I am hopeful that my players will firstly learn about the technical side of the game, having to compete with the best of the other countries in the region. Secondly, they will get to interact with their peers from the various countries and will get to learn about their culture and traditions.

“Lastly, they will have a sense of how it feels to carry the nation on their shoulders, representing every girl child in the streets, schools and academies in South Africa by playing the ‘Beautiful Game’.”

Edendale has already produced several players for the local South African national league and Basi hopes this is just the start.

ALSO READ | Delight as the Edendale school soccer and netball tournament is revived