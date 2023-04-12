Edendale Tech slams use of ‘over-age’ players at Caf event

By Jerry Barnes

Highly-rated Edendale Technical College, popularly known as “Vovo” in local circles, is battling to come to terms with their experience at the recent Caf tournament in Durban.

The regional, provincial and national Edendale-based champions took part in the inaugural Caf African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals at Umlazi’s King Zwelithini Stadium last weekend.

According to Edendale Technical College’s coaches, the event was meant to be a development event for U15 players, but unfortunately some countries brought in “over-age” players and totally “spoiled the party”.

One of the coaches Sihle Basi told The Witness that the standard of the event was very high, and that they were grateful and felt lucky to be part of the event. Basi said the tournament was a big learning curve for them in many ways.

We are not taking anything away from the tournament. The standard was very high, well-organised, and just hosting it meant a lot to South Africa and our country made history. Also, to be part of it taught our young girls a lot and we expect to build the future around that experience.

“The only heartbreaking and maybe the worst experience we encountered was to discover that out of seven countries that took part, maybe only three of them used players from the right age group and right paperwork. We believe most of the participants used players who were over-age and those players did not look 15 years old.”

Basi said they took the matter up with Caf’s officials but were told that the paperwork for all the players were in order.

Unfortunately, when we raised the matter with Caf’s officials in charge of the tournament, we were told that the passports and the papers of those suspected were all legit.

The coach also indicated that his team was fairly represented by players from the correct age group.

I really felt sorry for our players because most of them are between 13 and 14 years old. They were actually no match against their opponents, physically and age-wise.

The “Vovo” coach said Caf should use MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imagining) during all their youth events, especially in the U15 tournaments, as this will help detect those cheating by submitting the wrong age.

That’s the only way [to solve the issue] and a lot of culprits will be exposed.

In most youth events MRI scans are used on players’ wrists in an attempt to determine their age.

Out of the two games played, Vovo lost 7-1 to Tanzania and managed to play to a 1-1 draw with Gambia.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer Makhetha Mzimela on Tuesday advised the local school to send their grievance letter to the Department of Education and Safa’s national office.