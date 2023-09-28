Edendale Technical College pupil bags soccer scholarship in Spain

By Jerry Barnes

An Edendale Technical College pupil is set to leave for Spain on Thursday on a soccer scholarship and has been by honoured with a tournament by team-mates and nearby schools at Wadley Stadium.

Nobahle Mdelwa, known as “Mabhodwe” around Edendale and in local soccer circles, has been given a royal send-off.

According to her coaches, administrators, fans and teammates, 15-year-old Mdelwa, who is in Grade 9, is naturally gifted, skilful and hard-working, and also very level-headed.

School coach, Sihle Basi said Mdelwa can play as a striker or right winger. Basi confirmed that she will be joining a LaLiga academy aimed at further developing girl footballers scouted across the world, especially from Africa.

“There are five players altogether from around Africa. There are two from Zambia, two from South Africa and one from Nigeria,” said Basi, adding that her club Dlala Ntombazane, her school, neighbours and coaches are not surprised by her recent success because “she has it all”, and her discipline “tops it all”.

The player is a product of the local female development coach Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo from Dlala Ntombazana.

Khumalo said: “She is so perfect when it comes to the basics, but we must not forget that she was a player who fully attended all junior development phases.”