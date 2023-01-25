Edendale women’s football team left ‘shattered’

Jerry Barnes

Dlala Ntombazana FC from Edendale are KwaZulu-Natal women’s champions, but their glory is limited.

Last weekend the local outfit represented uMgungundlovu District during the Safa’s Regional Women’s League (RWL) playoffs in Durban and were crowned overall winners at the end of the event after walloping Ugu District 5-0 in the final.

Surprisingly, for their stellar effort the uMgungundlovu representatives were only offered two new soccer balls, soccer kit, winners’ medals and promotion to the Motsepe League.

To travel to Durban, they were offered a bus by Safa uMgungundlovu, but were told to buy their own diesel and pay for the driver.

According to their head coach Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo and team manager Nokuthula Gumede, the entire team was “totally shattered and shocked” by the developments.

Khumalo said they had expected prize money, kit, tracksuits, bags and T-shirts, but these did not materialise.

We are all heartbroken and still trying to figure it out. I mean, to run a team in this competition for the whole season costs big money. The big question is, how come there was nothing to offer to the teams at the end of the season.

“So it means, we paid our monies to play in the Safa competitions but there’s nothing in return. To run a team you need money every weekend, equipment, transport, boots, meals and refreshments for players.

“We also pay the referees to officiate during the league games every weekend. Even during the playoffs we paid the referees R500 per game every day. The whole set-up is designed for the teams only to spend money,” said Khumalo.

Manager calls for drastic change towards women’s soccer

Dlala Ntombazana manager Gumede feels women’s soccer is still not treated with “dignity” by the corporate world and mostly “overlooked” by sponsors.

She said the whole structure of the women’s league needs to be changed “drastically”.

“It’s high time to re-look at women’s soccer in this country. We need to implement a viable set-up that will make everybody happy, and fair to everybody. We can never run away from it, finance is the name of the game in our football and sponsors are needed. I mean to run our team for the whole season was about R150 000.

We bought boots for our girls, paid R800 every weekend for transport, R300 every game for referees, meals and soft drinks for players. All that money came from our pockets and some parents came on board to help us.

“To be called the KwaZulu-Natal champions without any prize money does not sound right and does not make any sense. After spending so much money during the entire season. It is really heartbreaking, ridiculous, unheard of, discouraging and just not on,” said Gumede.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer (REO) Makhetha Mzimela told The Witness that all the support they gave the team for the tournament was done according to Safa’s “policy” — and his organisation is also “battling” financially.

We offered them a bus filled up with diesel to travel to Durban, but when they came back, they knew very well that it must be refilled and also to pay for the driver. It’s a policy known by everybody and there’s nothing new about it.

“People must also understand that Safa uMgungundlovu is not in a good position financially,” said Mzimela.