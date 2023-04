By Carl Peters

The Fifa-accredited CIES Football Observatory has calculated that the frequency of penalties awarded in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa is average in international terms, but the league has a relatively poor conversion rate.

The Swiss-based research body says that in matches looked at since January 2020, the Egyptian Premier League tops the penalty frequency rankings with one awarded every 172 minutes (not including injury time) compared to a global average of 271 minutes.

The Saudi Pro League (every 178 minutes) and the Russian Premier League (every 187 minutes) “round up the podium”, with the Italian Serie A (every 235 minutes) at the top among the Big-5 European leagues.

South Africa’s penalty frequency is every 310 minutes in the PSL.

However, when it comes to the converting those spotkicks, the minimum was observed in the PSL at 71,4% compared to a world average of 77,1%.

The Observatory said the conversion rate is also particularly low in the Portuguese Primeira Liga (73,4%) and the Spanish Liga (74,9%).

The best conversion rate was recorded in the French Ligue 1 and the Qatar Stars League at 82,2%.

The English Premier League’s figure is a very acceptable 80,3%, while penalties appear every 321minutes in that globally-followed division.