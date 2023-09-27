Entries for 2024 Midmar Mile opened

By Carl Peters

Midmar Mile organisers have announced that next year’s edition of the popular open-water swim will take place on February 11-12.

It is going to be the 51st edition of the 1 600m challenge at the dam in Howick.

The event started in 1974 when three friends — Mike Arbuthnot, Dick Park and Brian Glover — decided to stage a race in KwaZulu-Natal because they were unable to compete in the Buffalo Mile in East London due to petrol restrictions at the time.

The Midmar Mile has blossomed very well since then and, again in 2024, there will be races for able-bodied and disabled participants, relays for families and companies, as well as competitive swims for all ages, according to the organisers.

The 50th edition of the aQuelle-sponsored event drew over 10 000 participants in mid-February, where the programme included charity swims that raised millions of rands for good causes. Next year’s “Charity Challenge” will take place on February 8 and 9.

They are linked to seven partnering charities and the participants take on eight or 16 mile challenges.

Entries open on Wednesday for the 2024 edition of the Midmar Mile.

The organisers have a facility in place for bulk entries from the likes of schools and companies. More details can be found on the event’s website and social media platforms.