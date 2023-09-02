Entries still open for Capital Climb run on Sunday

By Jerry Barnes

Local runners, especially fun runners and walkers can still take part in one of Pietermaritzburg’s iconic road races.

The local organising commitee of the Park Lane SuperSpar Capital Climb this week confirmed to Weekend Witness that entries are still open and more participants can still register on Saturday.

This year’s Park Lane SuperSpar Capital Climb (15 km run/walk and 5 km run/walk) is scheduled to start at 7 am on Sunday, with the start and finish at Voortrekker School.

According to one of the organisers Tony Morrison, last year the race attracted about 700 runners and this year things are looking positive.

Surely this year we might get about 800 or more. Our online entries are buzzing a lot and we are all excited about it. It also clearly shows that a lot of people this year are doing their entries online, which is good and painless.

Morrison said a major attraction for participants is the family atmosphere engendered by their title sponsor, Park Lane SuperSpar, whose goodie bags are always highly appreciated.

Another attraction of the Capital Climb is the uniqueness of the route.

“Well there are a couple of reasons that always bring runners to the Capital Climb. While some treat it as their must-do fun run or walk on an annual basis, others are attracted to the race’s unique route — it’s a bit of the road and a bit of trail.

All participants are reminded that the start and finish of the race will be at Voortrekker School, and not in front of Pietermaritzburg City Hall. For a very long time and traditionally, we have been starting the race at the City Hall but also a few years ago, we decided that the best option and the safest one was to start and end at the same point [Voortrekker School].

The organisers added that the first 500 online entries will receive a T-shirt.

Late entries will still be taken on Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm at Park Lane SuperSpar and on the race day on Sunday from 6 am.

• The Msunduzi Half Marathon is scheduled for September 17 at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium and will be hosted by Maritzburg City Athletics Club.

• Mathews Meyiwa Half Marathon will take place at Mpumalanga Stadium (Hammarsdale) on September 24.

• The Jerry Barnes Annual Community Sport Day and Tournament is scheduled to take place on September 30 at Panorama Primary School. For information, please contact Jerry at 083 521 9553.

The event is not only for teams belonging to ward 34 but is open to visiting participants from other areas.