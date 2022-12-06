EPL ‘the most popular destination for players’

Carl Peters

England’s advance to the quarter-finals in Qatar coincides with the release of a study that confirms that the Premiership is the most popular destination for World Cup players.

English clubs are conducting youth development better than before, it also revealed.

A day after the Three Lions smashed Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16 to book a last-eight date with World Cup holders France, the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory research group presented on Monday that 134 of the players selected for World Cup teams ply their trade in the Premiership, followed by Spain’s La Liga on 83, the German Bundesliga on 77, Italy’s Serie A on 65 and France’s Ligue 1 on 55 as the top five leagues.

While Spanish giants Barcelona saw more players (17) leave them temporarily to play for their nations in the Middle East showpiece than any other club, Premiership champions Manchester City and German giants Bayern Munich follow closely on 16 players apiece.

Moreover, the Swiss-based, Fifa-accredited Football Observatory said that Ajax Amsterdam in Holland, Sporting in Portugal and some clubs in the Balkans still hold strong positions in the area of youth development, but several top clubs in England and in the other so-called Big 5 leagues of Europe have made great strides on this front in recent years.

This is highlighted by Man City and Liverpool having played an equal numerical role to France’s PSG and Spain’s Barcelona and Real Madrid in terms of the number of World Cup players who spent at least three years with them between the seasons of the players’ 15th and 21st birthdays.

Ajax top this particular list with 11 players, while City and Liverpool are among 11 clubs who have seven faces to show.

What’s more is that in terms of training programmes by entities within national associations, the researchers discovered that “two stand out in terms of the number of footballers selected for the Fifa 2022 World Cup: England [73 players] and France [65 players].

The Football Observatory concluded, with the help of a Fifa study, that plenty of care has to be taken of “all the sporting and economic levels of the soccer ecosystem” to allow players, even the most talented ones, to develop their full potential.

South Africa seems to need this advice after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup once again.