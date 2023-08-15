Epworth hosts SA Top Schools’ squash tournament

By Vicky Crookes

Over the weekend, Epworth hosted the 34th SA Top Schools’ squash tournament — a major highlight on the school squash calendar.

Prominent schools from all the provinces qualified to be invited to this prestigious tournament, which was played at Epworth and Maritzburg College.

ALSO READ | Epworth’s squash teams dominate

As expected, the standard of squash was high.

In the girls’ section, Midstream College (Northerns) proved their superiority and were undefeated throughout the tournament, only dropping one match.

St Anne’s College (KwaZulu-Natal) narrowly defeated Epworth (invitation team due to withdrawal of Eastern Province) 3-2 for second place.

Clarendon (Border), Paarl Gimnasium (Boland), Herschel (Western Province), St Mary’s Waverley (Gauteng) and Eunice (Free State) place fourth, five, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

The boys’ tournament was closely contested as all the schools were very competitive and well balanced.

Most matches in the preliminary rounds went to five games with the final results decided by the last match.

Hoërskool Zwartkop (Northerns) were the eventual winners, edging out St Andrews School (Free State) and Selborne College (Border).

ALSO READ | Maritzburg College’s squash players quash Glenwood challenge

Grey High School (Eastern Province) came fourth followed by King Edward VII (Gauteng) and Michaelhouse (KwaZulu-Natal) after a titanic battle with three matches going the full distance.

Rondebosch (Western Province) and Maritzburg College (invitation team) placed seventh and eighth respectively.

• Vicky Crookes is the head of marketing at Epworth School.