Erasmus lauds progress shown by South African rugby sides

Rassie Erasmus, the director of rugby for SA Rugby, said on Wednesday that he’s pleased with the strides made in the last few years in the affairs of the national teams, refereeing and coaching.

He said in a statement that some of the highlights in 2022 include the Blitzboks winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in England, the Junior Springboks being crowned the U20 Six Nations Summer Series Champions in Italy, the SA Under-18 team claiming the U18 International Series title on home soil, and the Springbok Women’s Sevens team clinching the Africa Women’s Sevens Cup in Tunisia.

Some 19 professional women were contracted for the first time and the Springbok Women improved their world ranking to 11th place at the end of last year, while the Springboks won eight of their 13 Test matches last season and capped 10 new players, said Erasmus.

The department, he said, also delivered on its transformation objectives, with its goals for all teams and management participating in international competitions in 2022 being met, while Bafana Nhleko and Sandile Ngcobo were appointed as head coaches of the Junior Springboks and Blitzboks respectively in the last two years.

Highlights of the season

Laurian Johannes-Haupt, meanwhile, became the first female senior national team assistant coach after being drafted into that role for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year and will again assist interim Bok Women’s coach Louis Koen for their forthcoming tour against Canada and Spain.

Another highlight of the 2022 season was the hosting of six masterclasses for 18 coaches as part of the SA Rugby Elite Coaches Project — in conjunction with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture — of which Johannes-Haupt was one of the participants.

It has been pleasing to see the steady strides made by our Rugby Department in the last few seasons, and we are committed to building on this as the year progresses. There are several highlights which we are extremely proud of, especially given the performances of most of our national teams last season, and although there may be bumps along the way, we are generally on a good trajectory in terms of our teams, refereeing and coaching structures.

“In addition to this we are currently in the final week of our first Springbok camp for the year, which is the first time we have had such a luxury in a Rugby World Cup year. The Springbok Women played nine Tests last year which included an away victory over Japan, while they’ve also had four training camps so far this year and are about to embark on their first tour of the new season.

Our Springbok Women’s Sevens programme is also back on track. The team qualified for Commonwealth Games, featured in four tournaments including the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, which will again be hosted in April this year in Stellenbosch. They are also together on a full-time basis once again for the next few months.

Erasmus also commended SA Rugby’s refereeing and coaching development structures.